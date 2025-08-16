Maine's Lobster Capital Is A Charming Fishing Village With Fresh Seafood, Local Art, And Harbor Views

This working waterfront is the state's busiest lobster port, hauling in an astonishing 11.4 million pounds of lobster in 2023, the most out of every port in Maine. As the lobster capital, you can look forward to buying and enjoying lobster that was likely pulled from the sea that morning. The Stonington Lobster Co-op, was founded by fifteen lobstermen in 1948 and has since grown to support more than 80 local boats. At Stonington Lobster Co-op fishermen meet at dawn, unload their fresh catch, and customers can get their lobster from sea to plate. "What a thrill it was to buy lobsters right off the lobstermen's boats," said one visitor, in a Tripadvisor review.

There's debatably no better way to explore Stonington than by boat. Dive into learning all there is about Maine lobsters while taking a Stonington Lobster Boat Tour and even get the chance to catch a lobster yourself. If you're an adventure enthusiast wanting to embark on your own adventure, try exploring Penobscot Bay by kayak. Catch a glimpse of the native wildlife including harbor and grey seals, common loons, and the exciting potential for a bald eagle sighting.

Another important thing to see in the community is the opera house. The 1912 Stonington Opera House hosts performances in the summer, classic films, and events for the community to enjoy. This historic opera house now operates as a non-profit presenting music and theater productions, including indie films, poetry readings, live music, and even workshops for kids. The Live! for $5 series allows guests to watch a performance at a discounted price with shows rotating each month. You can visit during any season as the opera house is open year-round.