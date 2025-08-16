Maine's Lobster Capital Is A Charming Fishing Village With Fresh Seafood, Local Art, And Harbor Views
Maine is a picturesque destination famous for its harbors, lobster boats bobbing in the sea, and squawking seagulls overhead. The charming town of Stonington, Maine, is a must-visit. It's not only famous for its lobster but referred to by many as the "lobster capital of the world." Local fishermen dock at the harbor bringing fresh catch that can end up on your plate within just a few hours straight out of Penobscot Bay. The city of Stonington is located on the southern tip of Deer Isle, a coastal island in Hancock County and situated about halfway between Rockland and Northeast Harbor.
Beyond lobster, you can plan to immerse yourself in the city's live entertainment and check out the historic opera house that has hosted events for generations. Stonington has become known as a creative coastal hub with a plethora of galleries and craft studios. This includes the Jill Hoy Gallery showcasing oil paintings and the Art of Evelyn Kok Gallery with authentic Maine artwork.
Explore Maine's busiest lobster port
This working waterfront is the state's busiest lobster port, hauling in an astonishing 11.4 million pounds of lobster in 2023, the most out of every port in Maine. As the lobster capital, you can look forward to buying and enjoying lobster that was likely pulled from the sea that morning. The Stonington Lobster Co-op, was founded by fifteen lobstermen in 1948 and has since grown to support more than 80 local boats. At Stonington Lobster Co-op fishermen meet at dawn, unload their fresh catch, and customers can get their lobster from sea to plate. "What a thrill it was to buy lobsters right off the lobstermen's boats," said one visitor, in a Tripadvisor review.
There's debatably no better way to explore Stonington than by boat. Dive into learning all there is about Maine lobsters while taking a Stonington Lobster Boat Tour and even get the chance to catch a lobster yourself. If you're an adventure enthusiast wanting to embark on your own adventure, try exploring Penobscot Bay by kayak. Catch a glimpse of the native wildlife including harbor and grey seals, common loons, and the exciting potential for a bald eagle sighting.
Another important thing to see in the community is the opera house. The 1912 Stonington Opera House hosts performances in the summer, classic films, and events for the community to enjoy. This historic opera house now operates as a non-profit presenting music and theater productions, including indie films, poetry readings, live music, and even workshops for kids. The Live! for $5 series allows guests to watch a performance at a discounted price with shows rotating each month. You can visit during any season as the opera house is open year-round.
Planning your coastal adventure in Stonington
To embark on an adventure in Stonington, first fly into Bangor International Airport located about 65 miles northwest, or roughly an hour and a half drive away, depending on traffic. Once you arrive in Bangor, renting a car from the airport is the most flexible and reliable option. Alternatively you can take a taxi. A one-way taxi ride to Stonington is estimated to cost $160 to $180 from the airport, at the time of this writing. However, you can look forward to soaking in the remote charm of Maine's coastal beauty once you arrive at your destination.
From Stonington, it's easy to venture beyond and explore other charming coastal towns around the bay. An hour and 15 minute drive around the bay from Stonington will bring you to Moose Point State Park, a hidden coastal gem that is perfect for hiking and walking along the rocky beach. If you are looking for an affordable destination, check out Bar Harbor, a coastal Maine escape with endless lobster that is located an hour and a half east of Stonington. The town of Milo, also known as the "town of three rivers," is located 100 miles north of Stonington and is another gorgeous destination ideal for swimming, boating, fishing, and hiking.