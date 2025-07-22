Maine's Quiet State Park Is A Hidden Coastal Gem Perfect For Hiking, Picnicking, And Soaking In Ocean Views
Penobscot Bay is a surprisingly deep 40-mile stretch of water off the coast of Maine, teeming with lobsters and dotted with pretty little boats with white sails. You can absolutely take a boat out on the water yourself, but the best place to see it from the land might just be the secluded Moose Point State Park. You won't see many people here, and unfortunately, you probably won't see any moose either. But you'll possibly spot some deer, squirrels, and maybe even a porcupine along the park trails. This is also a great alternative to the best national parks for bird lovers, as you can enjoy the singing of warblers from the trails and the sight of hunting shorebirds along the water. Best of all, you can walk right down onto the rocky beach and stroll along the water to feel the spray of the soothing ocean breeze.
As you explore the rocky beach, make sure to look for tide pools. Just like the nearby Acadia National Park, one of the most iconic national parks on the East Coast, the receding tides of Penobscot Bay often leave behind puddles of ocean water in the stones, which can be the temporary home of tiny marine plants and animals. After your walk on the beach, head to one of the park's designated picnic spots or explore its trails.
This park may be small, but there's something special about it that brings locals back again and again. If you visit for yourself, you'll see why. Its picnic tables are often enjoyed by families, its small playground is enjoyed by excited children, and sometimes its beach even hosts a happy couple for their wedding ceremony.
Explore the hiking trails at Moose Point State Park
There are only a few hiking trails in Moose Point State Park, and they are all relatively quick and easy. If you're planning to spend the day at the park, you can easily explore them all. If you only do one, however, you might want to choose Meadow Trail. This is the shortest trail in the park, taking around 10 minutes to complete, but it brings you through a field to the shore. While it may be tempting to stare ahead at the bay, make sure to look down as you walk, too, so you don't miss (or worse, step in) any tide pools.
If you want to see more of the beautiful ocean views this park is known for, try the Big Spruce Trail. This path is fairly flat and easy to walk, and takes most hikers about 20 minutes to complete — but you could definitely relax and take your time here, too. You may want to stop at one of the benches along the trail and gaze out at the water, or maybe snap a few photos. The trail starts right by the parking lot and takes you along the coast to admire the views of the bay and hear the sounds of the water lapping against the rocks. The Big Spruce Trail pairs well with the Moose Trail Loop, which is great if you're looking for a little more shade and to add another 15 minutes or so to your leisurely hike. Moose Trail leads you through the forest by some extremely large, old trees, and you'll still find some pretty spots to look at the water along the trail.
How to visit Moose Point State Park for yourself
This is a quiet little state park that rarely sees much traffic, but if you're traveling through Maine to enjoy the coast without the crowds, it might just be the park for you. You can also make it a pitstop on the way to Acadia National Park, which is about an hour from Moose Point State Park. The lively waterfront hub of Portland is Maine's largest city, and if you're coming from out of state, you'll probably fly into the Portland International Jetport. From there, you'll drive about two hours north along Interstate 295 to reach Moose Point State Park, so plan to rent a car when you arrive. When you reach the park, you'll find a small gravel parking area. From the second you get out of the car, you'll be able to see the water.
A visit to Moose Point State Park is extremely affordable. Visitors can expect to pay around $4 if they come from outside the state of Maine, and even less if they are a resident, child, or senior. Make sure to keep an eye on the time, because this park closes at sunset. If you're looking for a place to camp, there are a handful of nearby campgrounds to consider, including Searsport Shores Ocean Campground and Moorings II Campground. If you're interested in staying at unique accommodations, you may want to consider a trip to Captain Nickels Inn, an 1800s bed and breakfast with views of Penobscot Bay that's only five minutes away from the park.