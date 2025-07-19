One Of America's Most Affordable Vacation Destinations Is A Coastal Maine Escape With Endless Lobster

Looking for a fun vacation with great food, outdoor adventures, and stunning views that won't break the bank? You might be thinking, "Sure, but not in this economy!" One U.S. town that delivers all the charm and adventure with less than tourist-town prices is Bar Harbor, Maine. This beautiful coastal gem is situated on Mount Desert Island in Hancock County, the gateway to Acadia National Park.

U.S. News & World Report put Bar Harbor on its top-10 list of "best cheap vacations in the U.S. for 2025." The small town's downtown has charming storybook vibes that you don't have to fly all the way to Switzerland for, and its close proximity to Acadia also offers a wealth of outdoor resources at an affordable price. In summer, you can hike, bike, kayak, pick blueberries, hit the beaches, and scarf lobster rolls at roadside shacks, while in autumn you can bask in gorgeous fall foliage and do some whale-watching. In winter, there's an abundance of snow-filled outdoor sports to try and cozy spots indoors to hide with hot chocolate.

The town is a bustling tourist destination, but it's also fairly remote — roughly 175 miles (about a three-hour drive) from the nearest major airport in Portland, one of America's best foodie destinations. While Bar Harbor does have its own small regional airport — Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport, it's also popular to fly into Boston International Airport, where flights may be cheaper, and drive up to Bar Harbor, which takes about five hours.