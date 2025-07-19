One Of America's Most Affordable Vacation Destinations Is A Coastal Maine Escape With Endless Lobster
Looking for a fun vacation with great food, outdoor adventures, and stunning views that won't break the bank? You might be thinking, "Sure, but not in this economy!" One U.S. town that delivers all the charm and adventure with less than tourist-town prices is Bar Harbor, Maine. This beautiful coastal gem is situated on Mount Desert Island in Hancock County, the gateway to Acadia National Park.
U.S. News & World Report put Bar Harbor on its top-10 list of "best cheap vacations in the U.S. for 2025." The small town's downtown has charming storybook vibes that you don't have to fly all the way to Switzerland for, and its close proximity to Acadia also offers a wealth of outdoor resources at an affordable price. In summer, you can hike, bike, kayak, pick blueberries, hit the beaches, and scarf lobster rolls at roadside shacks, while in autumn you can bask in gorgeous fall foliage and do some whale-watching. In winter, there's an abundance of snow-filled outdoor sports to try and cozy spots indoors to hide with hot chocolate.
The town is a bustling tourist destination, but it's also fairly remote — roughly 175 miles (about a three-hour drive) from the nearest major airport in Portland, one of America's best foodie destinations. While Bar Harbor does have its own small regional airport — Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport, it's also popular to fly into Boston International Airport, where flights may be cheaper, and drive up to Bar Harbor, which takes about five hours.
Take yourself on an affordable picnic-stroll through downtown Bar Harbor
Bar Harbor has long been a beloved vacation destination — particularly in the summer — so it can feel pricier than rural areas nearby. Towns like Machias, known for its celebrated annual blueberry festival, can offer lower costs and a quieter pace. But Bar Harbor stands out for its amenities, dining options, natural beauty, and coastal charm. While it may cost more than, say, a Midwestern vacation, it's still a relatively affordable place to experience something truly magical.
Start your day by picking up some to-go sandwiches at Downeast Deli or Lunch Bar Harbor (or a lobster roll, if they're in season), and take a leisurely walk along Shore Path, a 1.5-mile waterfront trail past Bar Harbor Inn toward Frenchman Bay. This path was created around 1880, and you can see the four Porcupine Islands offshore. Stop for a picnic lunch at Agamont Park, with views overlooking the harbor. Bring a book, too — get it from a local gem called Sherman's Maine Coast Book Shop, which showcases classics, bestsellers, and local authors.
Bar Harbor is a photographer's paradise, and one affordable activity that doubles as a historic tour is the Bar Harbor Scavenger Hunt, where — individually or as a group — you can hunt for historic landmarks around town, snapping photos and getting a unique lay of the land. Later, spend more time at some of the places you may have encountered while "scavenging": The Jesup Memorial Library is a free library with frequent community events that Tripadvisor users have applauded as "exceptional." While not free, the Abbe Museum, a Smithsonian affiliate, has rotating exhibits emphasizing Native history and local archaeology, and May through October, the Bar Harbor Historical Society is packed with historical exhibits and tours.
Make the most of your proximity to Acadia National Park ... and eat plenty of lobster
Just minutes away from Bar Harbor is wildly picturesque Acadia National Park, one of the most-visited national parks in the U.S. But with almost 50,000 acres and plenty to do, it won't feel particularly crowded. Entry is just $35 per vehicle for a seven-day pass at the time of writing. Take a scenic drive through 27 miles of roadway, or get adventurous: Hike Cadillac Mountain, kayak the coast, or try rock climbing at Otter Cliffs. Check out the wild gardens; walk along the coast at the Schoodic Peninsula; or stay overnight at Isle au Haut, home to one of Acadia's only four campgrounds.
Lobster season runs late June through December, and while this culinary luxury is still not cheap — even in its famous homeland — it's a must-eat. Bar Harbor has lots of options: The Lobster Pound offers lobster rolls and seafood platters at dockside picnic tables, or you can purchase them live to cook at home. The Travelin' Lobster is another great spot with outdoor seating and a popular blueberry pie on the menu.
Summer is Bar Harbor's busiest season, so you'll likely find better deals on lodging, flights, and rental cars by booking weekdays or in the off-season. For coastal comfort at a lower price point, travelers love the Bar Harbor Inn, with Tripadvisor users calling it "a total bargain" for its clean property, excellent ocean views, and quiet atmosphere. Acadia Inn and Anchorage Motel are both top-rated, budget-friendly hotels downtown. The Acadia Inn is family-friendly and features free breakfast plus a heated pool but books up fast, and the Anchorage Motel still offers plenty of amenities and was recently renovated and refurnished in 2021. The Harbor View Motel and Cottages offer fine suite options, while Salt Cottages Bar Harbor has cute coastal cottages that sleep six and start around $550 per night during the summer, with higher prices in peak season.