An Hour From Boulder Is Colorado's Storybook-Looking Lake With Views Of Wildflowers, Waterfalls, And Wildlife
Sat in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, up in northern Colorado, Boulder and its beautiful surrounding area is a destination where getting outdoors and living healthily is something of an obsession. Bursting with cycling enthusiasts and their bicycles, the two-wheeled culture here is like nowhere else in the United States. Home to Olympians, who come to train in the high altitude and embrace the athlete-first lifestyle, it's a place where fitness always comes first, second, and third. Situated less than an hour's drive from the triathletes, ultramarathoners, and all-round sporty types that populate the city is picturesque Lake Isabelle. Boasting a rich tapestry of wildflowers, waterfalls, and wildlife, this picturesque corner of the Centennial State is yet another reason to get pedaling or go for a long run.
With Boulder roughly 40 miles from Denver International Airport, and Lake Isabelle only 26 miles further on from there, it's a pretty accessible spot for those who've just got off a boring flight and are in desperate need of a nature fix. Passengers, pay attention. Don't, whatever you do, fall asleep in the car or start doomscrolling on your phone. This is a part of the world where looking longingly out of the car window and soaking up the epic scenery is a must.
Just beyond Boulder and the glorious 46,000 acres of open space on its doorstep, which has been preserved by local taxpayers since way back in 1967, sits the Indian Peaks Wilderness and its captivating mountains named after Native American tribes. The setting for more than 70,000 acres of the most gorgeous terrain imaginable, it's here where Lake Isabelle and over 50 lovely lakes — seemingly beamed in from the illustrations of a classic children's book — await the adventurous. Call it heart-melting. Call it head-clearing. This enchanting slice of heaven should be considered one of Colorado's best destinations.
Hiking to Lake Isabelle
The Brainard Lake Recreation Area serves as a gateway to Indian Peaks Wilderness, where you'll find the clean and crystal-clear waters of Lake Isabelle. This hidden gem of a reservoir — used to store water for irrigation and typically drained in late August, so plan accordingly — and the panoramic routes that lead towards it are ideal for picnicking in a postcard-perfect setting. Combining some truly remarkable views with a calming and restorative sense of peace, especially for those setting off early enough, hikers seeking a relatively accessible helping of classic Colorado should definitely have it on their radar.
The popular Long Lake Trailhead is a moderately difficult route to Lake Isabelle, with a total roundtrip length of 4.4 miles. It starts at 10,505 feet above sea level and rises to an elevation of 10,908 feet. After starting your journey, you'll soon reach the Indian Peaks Wilderness boundary. Situated just south of Rocky Mountain National Park, this special area was designated as protected wilderness in 1978. And it's easy to see why.
Upon arriving at the Jean Lunning Trail section, make a quick detour to a footbridge on the junction's left and you'll be rewarded with an idyllic view of Long Lake, Niwot Ridge, and the neighboring mountains. Once you've returned to the junction, travel around the north side of Long Lake and march through a lush pine forest where dreamy wildflowers bloom and moose sightings are common. Walking westwards, epic mountains will begin to envelope your view. At the Isabelle Glacier Trail junction, swing a left and you'll soon hit a rocky outcrop overlooking Lake Isabelle, Niwot Ridge, Navajo Peak, Navajo Glacier, Apache Peak, and Shoshoni Peak. Take in a big gulp of that fresh mountain air, pinch yourself to check you're still awake, and sequester yourself away to enjoy your packed lunch in front of a barely believable backdrop. For some, the stroll to Lake Isabelle for a scenic meal is more than enough, while for others it's just a stop-off on the way to further delights.
Waterfalls near Lake Isabelle
You didn't come all this way not to admire the spectacle of a Coloradoan waterfall or two. Fortunately, you'll pass by plenty of surging streams and charming waterfalls on the Pawnee Pass Trail to Lake Isabelle. Got a taste for them and want to see more? No problem. For visitors feeling fit and intrepid enough, continuing the hike past Lake Isabelle and heading on to Isabelle Glacier is well worth making the effort for. Extending the hike to almost 9 miles, it can be challenging in nature but will ultimately serve up unforgettable views of majestic meadows and stunning waterfalls.
Even if you're a Boulder local and are used to outdoor adventure, there's a good chance all of this hiking will have tired you out. Make your way back down to the well-reviewed Pawnee Campground to keep the outdoorsy fun times rolling. Just be sure to use the on-site bear lockers for storing food if you'd like to avoid a wild encounter with the black bears that roam this area. Once you've had your fill of the Brainard Lake Recreation Area, continue your exploration of Colorado's landscapes by taking on the Bear Lake and Nymph Lake trails in nearby Rocky Mountain National Park. Alternatively, why not indulge in a spot of stargazing at an astro-tourism resort in Southern Colorado?