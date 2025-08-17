An Hour From Boulder Is Colorado's Storybook-Looking Lake With Views Of Wildflowers, Waterfalls, And Wildlife

Sat in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, up in northern Colorado, Boulder and its beautiful surrounding area is a destination where getting outdoors and living healthily is something of an obsession. Bursting with cycling enthusiasts and their bicycles, the two-wheeled culture here is like nowhere else in the United States. Home to Olympians, who come to train in the high altitude and embrace the athlete-first lifestyle, it's a place where fitness always comes first, second, and third. Situated less than an hour's drive from the triathletes, ultramarathoners, and all-round sporty types that populate the city is picturesque Lake Isabelle. Boasting a rich tapestry of wildflowers, waterfalls, and wildlife, this picturesque corner of the Centennial State is yet another reason to get pedaling or go for a long run.

With Boulder roughly 40 miles from Denver International Airport, and Lake Isabelle only 26 miles further on from there, it's a pretty accessible spot for those who've just got off a boring flight and are in desperate need of a nature fix. Passengers, pay attention. Don't, whatever you do, fall asleep in the car or start doomscrolling on your phone. This is a part of the world where looking longingly out of the car window and soaking up the epic scenery is a must.

Just beyond Boulder and the glorious 46,000 acres of open space on its doorstep, which has been preserved by local taxpayers since way back in 1967, sits the Indian Peaks Wilderness and its captivating mountains named after Native American tribes. The setting for more than 70,000 acres of the most gorgeous terrain imaginable, it's here where Lake Isabelle and over 50 lovely lakes — seemingly beamed in from the illustrations of a classic children's book — await the adventurous. Call it heart-melting. Call it head-clearing. This enchanting slice of heaven should be considered one of Colorado's best destinations.