Camp For Free At This Stunning New Mexico Destination Nestled At The Foothills Of Breathtaking Mountains

Toward the northwestern edge of the Chihuahuan Desert in New Mexico sits a dramatic range called the Organ Mountains. Narrow canyons cut between steep, jagged peaks that reach up to 9,000 feet. It's a popular destination for soaking in picture-perfect panoramas and vivid wildflower blooms. It also offers views of the surrounding landscape that vary from expansive desert habitat to stands of ponderosa pine at higher elevations.

One of the best parts of visiting this series of areas overseen by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) — which includes the Organ Needles Wilderness Study Area, Organ Mountains Wilderness Area, and the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument — is that camping within them is free (with some caveats). "Dispersed camping" is the term that BLM uses to denote free-of-charge, primitive camping on public land outside of designated campsites, culturally or ecologically significant areas, or military sites.

So, as long as you follow a certain set of rules, you can enjoy the wilderness in a truly undiluted way. You'll need a car to reach this spectacular mountain wilderness, located a 25-minute drive east of Las Cruces, one of New Mexico's sunniest cities. The area is about an hour's drive from El Paso, Texas, and around four hours from Albuquerque.