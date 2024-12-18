One Of New Mexico's Sunniest Cities Is An Underrated Beauty Full Of 'Unique Culinary Experiences'
Las Cruces is New Mexico's second-largest city, located in the southern part of the state along Interstates 25 and 10. This little-known city is a long way away — over three hours — from Albuquerque, the state's well-known film city full of outdoor activities. But it's only an hour north of El Paso, Texas, its international airport, and the Mexican border. The bustling city is known for its art and culinary scene, as well as nearby attractions like White Sands National Park.
Beautiful Las Cruces is nestled in the desert on the banks of the Rio Grande between stunning mountain peaks. Although its elevation is lower than other popular stops in the state, like Santa Fe or Taos, the topography is no less dramatic. From this beautiful setting, the area hosts a wide variety of activities and adventures, from walking in the footsteps of prehistoric creatures to sampling some of the best southwestern cuisine the state has to offer.
While the whole of New Mexico is known for its sunny disposition, southern New Mexico gets even more sunshine than the rest, with clear skies 65% or more of the time. The numbers vary, but it's safe to say that Las Cruces sees a lot of sunshine. Some figure it averages as many as 350 days of sun a year. If you're looking to escape a dreary winter or recharge your vitamin D, southern New Mexico is an outstanding spot to visit.
Taste the southwest's best cuisine in Las Cruces
Red or green? Newcomers to the Land of Enchantment are often taken aback by this question from their server, but it's so common that the legislature made it the official state question in 1996. It's the tip of the iceberg of New Mexican cuisine, and figuring out which chile sauce is your favorite is just part of the fun. Both sauces are made from the famous green chiles grown in the area (Las Cruces is less than an hour from Hatch, the "Chile Capital of the World"). Red sauce is made from dried red chiles, while green sauce is made from freshly roasted green chiles. Both have unique and complex flavors seldom accurately duplicated outside of the state.
Another uniquely New Mexican treat for the senses is chile roasting season. After the green peppers are harvested, they are roasted outside grocery stores and restaurants over open fires. The aroma is addictive, and soon, you'll be adding the surprisingly sweet roasted chile steaks to the unlikeliest dishes. They're particularly tasty on hamburgers and pizza, for example. Of course, you'll also need to sample some traditional dishes, and the city does not disappoint with options. Top picks in town for an authentic southwestern meal include La Posta de Mesilla, Andele, and La Nueva Castia Café. Chiles rellenos, green chile stew, and red chile enchiladas are a few dishes worth seeking out during your first visit.
But if all these chiles have your tongue burning, don't worry. There are plenty of other dining options in Las Cruces. A Bite of Belgium features waffles prepared in any way you like, along with many other Continental delights. Head to the Luna Rossa Winery & Pizzeria for a little Italian, and if you're in the mood for steaks, be sure to check out Cattle Baron. There are also several breweries and distilleries to try out while visiting town.
Other activities and sites to see in Las Cruces
Las Cruces has a lot to offer beyond eating, of course. The nearby mountains — part of the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument — offer hiking, mountain biking, off-roading, horseback riding, and camping. The main hub for outdoor fun is the Dripping Springs Natural Area, located 30 minutes east of town at the foot of Organ Peak. On the other side of the city, at Prehistoric Trackways National Monument, you can see footprints left by prehistoric creatures millions of years before the dinosaurs.
Around town, the Farmers & Crafts Market, one of the most popular farmers markets in the U.S., is worth checking out, especially if you need to pack a few dried chile ristras to take home. It happens every Saturday morning and spans seven blocks of the town's Main Street. The city also has numerous museums, including cultural and natural history exhibits and art galleries. Additionally, Old Mesilla Village, a small suburb of the town, is home to one of America's best Day of the Dead celebrations.
Las Cruces is located in the middle of the Chihuahuan Desert and is surrounded by tall mountain peaks. Without the moderation of the higher elevations enjoyed by other parts of the state, it gets very hot in Las Cruces during the summer. On multiple days, temperatures climb past 100 degrees. Winters are mild but still quite cold, with average low temperatures dipping into the 30s.