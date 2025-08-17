Stellar Shops And Restaurants Line The Leafy Streets Of This Artsy Village In Upstate New York

While many people consider New York City the heart of New York, Upstate has a lot to offer. To escape the city, the small village of Homer offers great local shops, delicious restaurants, and leafy streets where visitors can get charming small-town vibes. Upstate New York is well-known for its natural beauty, and Homer has a lot of options for visitors who want to enjoy nature while exploring the quaint town. Try a stroll through the idyllic, tree-lined Main Street or enjoy open green spaces at the Albert J. Durkee Memorial, Harry A. Calale, and Newton parks.

Homer has plenty of quirky shops to explore, but unfortunately, no hotels are in the village itself. The nearby town of Cortland, just about a 10-minute drive away, has plenty of options for many different budgets, including a Hampton Inn, a Clarion Inn and Suites, and a Fairfield by Marriott Inn and Suites. The village is a four-hour drive from New York City, but only two hours from Rochester or 40 minutes from Syracuse. Rochester and Syracuse both have airports, so depending on where you're flying from, one of those cities may be the best option. Traveling around Upstate New York also offers visitors the chance to see a lot of small towns and cities with natural beauty, like Medina, which has fishing, waterfalls, and lakeside views.