Stellar Shops And Restaurants Line The Leafy Streets Of This Artsy Village In Upstate New York
While many people consider New York City the heart of New York, Upstate has a lot to offer. To escape the city, the small village of Homer offers great local shops, delicious restaurants, and leafy streets where visitors can get charming small-town vibes. Upstate New York is well-known for its natural beauty, and Homer has a lot of options for visitors who want to enjoy nature while exploring the quaint town. Try a stroll through the idyllic, tree-lined Main Street or enjoy open green spaces at the Albert J. Durkee Memorial, Harry A. Calale, and Newton parks.
Homer has plenty of quirky shops to explore, but unfortunately, no hotels are in the village itself. The nearby town of Cortland, just about a 10-minute drive away, has plenty of options for many different budgets, including a Hampton Inn, a Clarion Inn and Suites, and a Fairfield by Marriott Inn and Suites. The village is a four-hour drive from New York City, but only two hours from Rochester or 40 minutes from Syracuse. Rochester and Syracuse both have airports, so depending on where you're flying from, one of those cities may be the best option. Traveling around Upstate New York also offers visitors the chance to see a lot of small towns and cities with natural beauty, like Medina, which has fishing, waterfalls, and lakeside views.
Explore Homer's arts scene
One of the main draws of Homer is the Homer Center for the Arts (pictured), which hosts classes, community art sessions, and theatrical events throughout the year. It also has an art gallery that features locally and nationally recognized artists, and art competitions for all ages that offer cash prizes. For those looking for even more artistic inspiration, a little over an hour drive will bring travelers to Pulaski, a village known for unique markets, art, and antiques.
Another big draw to Homer is its shopping scene. For older pieces, visitors should stop at Gail's Antiques and Collectibles, which offers things like home goods, jewelry, and vintage items. Shoppers should also check out the Olde Homer House, as one Google reviewer says, "If rustic or country is your look, this is the place to go." If you're in need of new furnishings, check out the Point for upscale furniture and decor, or shop for high-quality apparel at the Homer Men and Boys Store, a women-owned business that sells clothing and footwear (for men and women of all ages) from brands like Carhartt, Reebok, and Levi's.
Explore a variety of food options in Homer
Homer has a great food scene for visitors to explore. For a morning pick-me-up, travelers should be sure to stop by Coffee Mania, a café with a variety of different espresso drinks and coffee styles, as well as bags of coffee for people to make at home. Another must-visit is Dasher's Corner Pub, a local institution serving American fare, including burgers as well as seafood. The pub incorporates elements from the original bar from 1905, like local antiques and memorabilia, and mixes its cocktails in a vintage 1860s hand crank shaker. For something a little more upscale, the Exchange Restaurant on North Main Street is another great option, as it hosts live music events and has an extensive menu of salads, sandwiches, pasta, bowls, and daily specials.
In terms of seasonality, summer and fall are generally known as the best times to visit upstate New York, as the winters get particularly cold and snowy. Traveling in the warmer seasons also gives travelers the opportunity to engage in more outdoor activities, like visiting the Adirondacks' High Peaks region, which has pristine water and stunning views.