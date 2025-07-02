This Upstate New York Village Has Waterfalls, Lakeside Views, And Fishing Combined In One Charming Stop

Your first stop in Medina should be its man-made engineering marvel. Built in 1823, and rebuilt twice in 1854 and 1913, the Medina Falls was constructed to help water flow from Glenwood Lake to Oak Orchard Creek. A fun fact about this creek is that it flows under — that's right, under — the Erie Canal. The Medina Falls is one of the town's most visited spaces. Visitors can walk the Medina Falls Trail lining the Erie Canal until they come across a viewpoint of the waterfall from behind the railings. It's an easy half-mile flat trail, that makes for the perfect stroll. Alternatively, visitors can head to the Medina Lift Bridge or Horan Road Bridge for more panoramic views of the falls.

Medina Falls is located at the southernmost point of Glenwood Lake, a 92.6-acre hydroelectric reservoir. Like Medina Falls, the lake was artificially created between 1902 to 1905 by damming the Oak Orchard Creek. The purpose was to supply water power to Medina during its electrical development. Nowadays, Glenwood Lake is a peaceful body of water dotted with boat launches, parks, and fishing holes. If you own a boat, a kayak, or a canoe, head on over to Glenwood Lake Boat Launch to embark. The area surrounding the boat launch has picnic tables for those who want to enjoy the water from the shore.

Another popular spot is the Medina Canal Basin Park. Here, visitors can check out the boats that port to resupply on water, electricity, and resources. The area around the basin features gazebos and picnic spots. There are even paths for people to walk, jog, or bike along. You can also check out some of the shops around the park, like the American Craftsmen Gallery and the Quiet Eye, all beautifully backdropped by the lapping, soothing sounds of the Erie Canal.