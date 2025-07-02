This Upstate New York Village Has Waterfalls, Lakeside Views, And Fishing Combined In One Charming Stop
The areas around the Adirondack Mountains in Upstate New York are often popular fishing spots, like this idyllic small city with a scenic riverfront trail. Sitting on a bend of the Erie Canal is a small town of only around 5,900 people known for its 19th-century sandstone buildings. Once a major industry hub during the 1800's, when the Erie Canal was the first and only navigable waterway between the Atlantic Ocean and the Great Lakes, Medina, New York is now a humble town that offers waterfalls, rivers, and lakeside views, along with a plethora of fish to catch.
Medina is a 45-minute drive from the nearest airport in Buffalo, New York. If you're feeling up for a scenic drive, you can also land in New York City and then head north. The drive from there is a little lengthy at around seven hours, but you can check out some of the most incredible towns in the Finger Lakes on the way. No matter how you get there, load up some fishing gear that can go on vacation with you and prepare for a tranquil getaway.
Enjoy Medina's breathtaking waterside views
Your first stop in Medina should be its man-made engineering marvel. Built in 1823, and rebuilt twice in 1854 and 1913, the Medina Falls was constructed to help water flow from Glenwood Lake to Oak Orchard Creek. A fun fact about this creek is that it flows under — that's right, under — the Erie Canal. The Medina Falls is one of the town's most visited spaces. Visitors can walk the Medina Falls Trail lining the Erie Canal until they come across a viewpoint of the waterfall from behind the railings. It's an easy half-mile flat trail, that makes for the perfect stroll. Alternatively, visitors can head to the Medina Lift Bridge or Horan Road Bridge for more panoramic views of the falls.
Medina Falls is located at the southernmost point of Glenwood Lake, a 92.6-acre hydroelectric reservoir. Like Medina Falls, the lake was artificially created between 1902 to 1905 by damming the Oak Orchard Creek. The purpose was to supply water power to Medina during its electrical development. Nowadays, Glenwood Lake is a peaceful body of water dotted with boat launches, parks, and fishing holes. If you own a boat, a kayak, or a canoe, head on over to Glenwood Lake Boat Launch to embark. The area surrounding the boat launch has picnic tables for those who want to enjoy the water from the shore.
Another popular spot is the Medina Canal Basin Park. Here, visitors can check out the boats that port to resupply on water, electricity, and resources. The area around the basin features gazebos and picnic spots. There are even paths for people to walk, jog, or bike along. You can also check out some of the shops around the park, like the American Craftsmen Gallery and the Quiet Eye, all beautifully backdropped by the lapping, soothing sounds of the Erie Canal.
Where you can fish in Medina
Glenwood Lake teems with dozens of fish species. There are brook trout, Atlantic salmon, black bass, amongst others. Note that there are daily limits to how many fish you can catch, ranging from one to 50 depending on species and size. The New York State Department of Environment Conservation provides details on open season, the minimum catch lengths, and daily limits for each species. South of Glenwood Lake, Oak Orchard Creek and the Erie Canal are bodies of waters that also allow fishing and are known for being winter migration paths for trout and salmon. Like Glenwood Lake, New York State has daily limits and regulations that must be followed, such as no snatching and the prohibition of gaff hooks.
While there are no restaurants in Medina that let you cook your own catch, stop by the many seafood joints in town that serve locally-sourced fresh fish. Zambistro is a highly-reviewed bistro that serves wine and cocktails to match with salmon and seafood risotto. Down the street from Zambistro is Fitzgibbons Public House, an Irish pub that serves fish specials with Guinness to wash it down. So whether you're in town to fish, walk along the glistening waters of Glenwood Lake, or just want to eat some grub, Medina is the place to find it all.