Nestled In The Adirondacks' High Peaks Region Is A Town With Pristine Waters And Stunning Views
Whether you're hoping to spend your vacation in New York's awe-inspiring Adirondack Mountains sitting by a pristine blue lake or challenging yourself with mountain wilderness hikes, the town of Newcomb might be the perfect home base. This place truly is at the heart of the Adirondacks, right in the middle of Adirondack Park. While there are fantastic trails around Newcomb, you can see some of the best views of the Adirondack High Peaks here without having to hike to any summits. The best place to begin your trip to this beautiful town is Newcomb Overlook Park. Here, you can relax, stroll, and even have a picnic with breathtaking views of the tallest mountains in the Adirondacks.
If you picture towering skyscrapers when you think of New York, Newcomb is going to be a surprise. More than four hours north of Manhattan along I-87 or just a quick flight from JFK to the Adirondack Regional Airport (SLK), Newcomb takes you away from civilization and into true wild country. While its gorgeous waters, forest hiking trails, and rugged mountains are definitely the main appeal for visitors to Newcomb, don't overlook the community itself. Before you head out into the wild, take the opportunity to explore the town. You may be surprised by all it has to offer.
Enjoy the town of Newcomb, NY
There are less than 500 people living in the town of Newcomb, but that doesn't mean there isn't a lot to do, see, buy, and eat here. If you're planning to explore the surrounding nature, start your day with a trip to Cloudsplitter Outfitters. You can rent kayaks and reserve rowing lessons if you're hoping to get out on the water, but you can also pick up provisions at the shop. Make sure to check if they have any treats from the local, home-based baker, Bureau's Crust and Crumb Baked Goods, while you're shopping. Its hardy oat crackers are the ideal trail snack. You might also find some of its granola at Newcomb Pines, a local food stand, with tasty cinnamon rolls, fresh quiche, soups, paninis, and even ice cream pies to help you beat the summer heat.
While in Newcomb, take some time to visit Great Camp Santanoni. Many of its buildings date back to the late 1800s, and the camp as a whole has an interesting design, sharing elements of both traditional Adirondack camps and Japanese sensibilities. The original owner lived in Japan for several years while his father served as the United States' first ambassador to the country, and he took a liking to the architectural style of its many buildings. There are trails on the camp's 13,000 acres, wagon rides, history talks, and skiing in the winter.
Explore the trails around Newcomb, NY
Hikers flock to the Adirondacks for challenging cliffs and breathtaking views, and if that's what you're hoping to find on your journey, Newcomb won't disappoint. Goodnow Mountain Trail is among the most popular trails in the area, and it leads to the mountain's peak in a little over two hours. This is similar to another Adirondack hike with a historic fire tower at the end, though make sure to check the most recent reviews on AllTrails to see if the entire trail is open. It's not an easy trek, but you don't have to be an expert hiker to reach panoramic views; just wear some sturdy hiking boots that you don't mind getting muddy.
If you're looking for more of a challenge, consider the Allen Mountain Trail. This is one of the 46 Adirondack High Peaks, which should not be underestimated and is intended only for experienced hikers. For those who do make their way across the rivers and streams and up the steep, muddy path, there are gorgeous views all along the trail. Most hikers spend around nine hours on their way up Allen Mountain, and some spend far longer navigating their way to the top, so come prepared for a long journey if you're hoping to enjoy the sights.