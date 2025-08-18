Las Vegas' Most Expensive Casino Is A Defining Resort With Huge Pools, Innovative Tech, And Spa Theatrics

When in Vegas, go big or go home. According to experts, no one is going home — and Vegas is a hotter destination than ever – temperatures be damned. Originally conceived as a Chinese-themed resort by Malaysia's Genting Group, that idea was scrapped in the mid-2000s. After months of construction, the site lay dormant on the north end of the Strip for years. Fast forward to June 2021, after months of pandemic shutdowns, Las Vegas' first built-from-scratch casino resort opens in 15 years opened. Unlike the Golden Gate Hotel & Casino, which is the city's oldest casino, it came with a $4.3 billion price tag, making it the most expensive. The outcome is an 88-acre, sleek and modern megaresort that combines three hotel brands into one high-rise complex.

Resorts World Las Vegas is an unprecedented amalgamation of three Hilton brands housed under one roof: The signature Las Vegas Hilton, the chic and sophisticated Conrad, and the American debut of Hilton's luxury bespoke brand, Crockfords, each with a dedicated entrance to avoid a dizzying walk through the casino. Featuring over 3,500 rooms and suites, a 117,000-square-foot casino complex, and a 17,000-square-foot entertainment zone, Resorts World has pulled out all the stops — and more than a few bells and whistles — to impress even the most seasoned Vegas visitor.