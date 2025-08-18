Las Vegas' Most Expensive Casino Is A Defining Resort With Huge Pools, Innovative Tech, And Spa Theatrics
When in Vegas, go big or go home. According to experts, no one is going home — and Vegas is a hotter destination than ever – temperatures be damned. Originally conceived as a Chinese-themed resort by Malaysia's Genting Group, that idea was scrapped in the mid-2000s. After months of construction, the site lay dormant on the north end of the Strip for years. Fast forward to June 2021, after months of pandemic shutdowns, Las Vegas' first built-from-scratch casino resort opens in 15 years opened. Unlike the Golden Gate Hotel & Casino, which is the city's oldest casino, it came with a $4.3 billion price tag, making it the most expensive. The outcome is an 88-acre, sleek and modern megaresort that combines three hotel brands into one high-rise complex.
Resorts World Las Vegas is an unprecedented amalgamation of three Hilton brands housed under one roof: The signature Las Vegas Hilton, the chic and sophisticated Conrad, and the American debut of Hilton's luxury bespoke brand, Crockfords, each with a dedicated entrance to avoid a dizzying walk through the casino. Featuring over 3,500 rooms and suites, a 117,000-square-foot casino complex, and a 17,000-square-foot entertainment zone, Resorts World has pulled out all the stops — and more than a few bells and whistles — to impress even the most seasoned Vegas visitor.
High-tech at every turn
You wanted high-tech, Resorts World Las Vegas got it. Starting with the 100,00-square-foot LED screen in the West Tower — one of the largest in the U.S. — and a 19,000-square-foot screen in the East Tower, both display engaging and creative content day and night. Say hello to RED and goodbye to fumbling around a sprawling resort with its 24/7 concierge, aptly named RED. From directions to dinner reservations, just tell RED what you need, and the answer or confirmation appears on your smartphone screen.
Other tech-savvy and convenience-enhancing amenities include a digital room key without the need to download the hotel app, an in-room LED smart TV that can be controlled from your personal device, wireless chargers, and theuse of a Theragun device for Conrad and Crockfords rooms, one-touch controls for drapes and lighting, and toilet controls for Crockfords guests.
Perhaps the most creative high-tech experiences are to be found at the 27,000-square-foot Awana Spa. Blending Eastern and Western therapies, the Art of Aufguss is a choreographed and immersive sauna theatrical experience inspired by European wellness traditions. Equal parts social and experiential, the technology-facilitated performance envelops your senses in a choreography of dancing towels, music, and aromatherapy. Entrance to the spa includes the coed Fountain of Youth hydrocircuit, consisting of age-reversing and curative waters surrounded by an LED screen with alternating scenery, a crystal laconium, tepidarium chairs with personal controls, and a rain shower walk.
A dining and relaxation paradise
A massive 5.5-acre elevated pool complex — seven pools in all — means you're never far from a refreshing reprieve from the scorching desert sun. Headed by the impressive Athena infinity pool, which measures a whopping 1,800 square feet, it offers a panoramic view of the Strip, and a well-deserved spot ib the list of top 10 resort pools in the country by The Points Guy. For those interested in Euro-style sunbathing (i.e., topless), check out these tan-line-free Vegas favorites. The Bimini pool features an Instagram-worthy oversized chessboard, while the Crockfords pool is a haven of serenity for Crockfords guests. Cocktails, refreshments, and bites are available at Agave, Bimini Bar, and Bites whenever you need a quick pick-me-up before soaking up more fun and sun.
With over 50 restaurants and bars, Resorts World Las Vegas has raised the bar for global cuisine and gastronomic experiences. From Michelin-starred chefs to plant-based Mediterranean, Resorts World boasts 11 fine dining options, including the much-loved and lauded Wally's and Genting Palace — a culinary gem swathed in old-world mystery and glamour. The eight casual dining outlets include the ever-popular Dawg House Saloon and New York's own Junior's, the beloved deli famous for its cheesecake, lox, and award-winning French toast.
Modeled after an Asian night market, Famous Foods Street Eats is a mouthwatering, pan-Asian dining concept featuring 16 crave-worthy stations helmed by award-winning chefs, catapulting casual dining to a new level of taste. The 16 bars and lounges tantalize the senses and push the boundaries of Vegas expectations. From the sinfully sexy Here Kitty Kitty to the opulence of a bygone era at Gatsby's Cocktail Lounge, each bar and lounge is a world unto itself, where the senses are stimulated and taste buds are tickled.