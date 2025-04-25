Lose The Tan Lines At The Best Las Vegas Pools For European-Style Topless Sunbathing

European countries are known for embracing topless sunbathing, hence the slightly vague term "European pools." However, the United States is a bit more conservative when it comes to this activity. While some states have "public indecency" bans, the majority have approved "top freedom" for those wishing to lose the tan lines at the beach or pool. One might assume Nevada, home to the famously non-judgmental city of Las Vegas, is one of these states that has specific laws for public nudity. Alas, it's actually one of only three states in the country where it's illegal to show bare breasts in public. But fear not. As long as the hotel or club follows the city's laws and ordinances, there are loopholes for taking your top off at the pool — and some Las Vegas establishments welcome this practice.

Going topless in public is still a relatively new concept in the U.S., so it's natural to feel a bit shy about baring your full torso in public. The movement only started gaining real traction after the #freethenipple campaign went viral on social media in 2013 (via The Guardian), and it wasn't until 2019 that a federal court overturned bans on public toplessness in several states. Despite this progress, hesitation is common, but it shouldn't hold you back from experiencing the freedom this choice offers. That's why we've compiled a list of the best "tops-optional" pools in Las Vegas where guests feel comfortable and safe while sunbathing sans bikini top. Some may feel empowered to toss aside their shirts, but that doesn't mean they want to be stared at by those around them. Therefore, we sifted through online reviews to gauge the topless experience at these Vegas pools, and go into more detail about our methodology behind these four recommendations at the end of this article.