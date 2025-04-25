Lose The Tan Lines At The Best Las Vegas Pools For European-Style Topless Sunbathing
European countries are known for embracing topless sunbathing, hence the slightly vague term "European pools." However, the United States is a bit more conservative when it comes to this activity. While some states have "public indecency" bans, the majority have approved "top freedom" for those wishing to lose the tan lines at the beach or pool. One might assume Nevada, home to the famously non-judgmental city of Las Vegas, is one of these states that has specific laws for public nudity. Alas, it's actually one of only three states in the country where it's illegal to show bare breasts in public. But fear not. As long as the hotel or club follows the city's laws and ordinances, there are loopholes for taking your top off at the pool — and some Las Vegas establishments welcome this practice.
Going topless in public is still a relatively new concept in the U.S., so it's natural to feel a bit shy about baring your full torso in public. The movement only started gaining real traction after the #freethenipple campaign went viral on social media in 2013 (via The Guardian), and it wasn't until 2019 that a federal court overturned bans on public toplessness in several states. Despite this progress, hesitation is common, but it shouldn't hold you back from experiencing the freedom this choice offers. That's why we've compiled a list of the best "tops-optional" pools in Las Vegas where guests feel comfortable and safe while sunbathing sans bikini top. Some may feel empowered to toss aside their shirts, but that doesn't mean they want to be stared at by those around them. Therefore, we sifted through online reviews to gauge the topless experience at these Vegas pools, and go into more detail about our methodology behind these four recommendations at the end of this article.
Moorea Beach Club at Mandalay Bay Resort
Moorea Beach Club at Mandalay Bay Resort is situated on the iconic Las Vegas Strip. Many visitors have boasted in vlogs and forums about this pool, and its European-style clothing policy is a major part of the appeal, with one Redditor calling it the "Goldilocks of the topless pools." Most reviewers bragged about feeling comfortable going topless here, with the majority of the crowd consisting of couples in their 30s and upward. One reviewer even noted that their wife was against the whole "toptional" thing, until visiting Moorea Beach Club.
The vibe at this pool is chill with a DJ playing a mix of music from different decades. Guests praised Moorea Beach Club online for being a non-judgmental space, and the women-to-men ratio was referred to as pretty balanced. The percentage of topless sunbathers also appears higher on days that the temperature is hotter, so if you visit during the summer, you may blend in well with a topless crowd. There is zero tolerance for photography at this adults-only pool, and security guards were applauded online for ensuring this policy was followed.
Moorea Beach Club is open to the public from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. every day except Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and is not limited to hotel guests, since a cover charge is expected for all visitors. The entry fee for men is higher than it is for women to discourage many single men with inappropriate ideas in their heads from attending. This further ensures the safety of any topless tourists. Although an entry fee is required, not all beds will be available since the club gets pretty busy. It's recommended to arrive before 1:00 p.m. or reserve a bed or cabana online. Many visitors were also happy to just sit by the edge of the pool.
European Pool at Encore
Encore Las Vegas is a five-star resort located on the Las Vegas Strip and is a sister property to the neighboring Wynn Las Vegas. Both hotels feature European-style pools; however, only Encore guests can enjoy access to both properties' pools — while Wynn guests are limited to their own pool. So, if you're staying at Encore, you'll have the added perk of choosing between either topless pool experience.
There are two heated pools at Encore, but one in particular boasts a European-style, tops-optional policy. Don't get Encore's European pool mixed up with Encore Beach Club at the same property, as that one has a strict, conservative clothing policy. According to guest reviews, the vibe at Encore's over-21 European pool is intimate and mellow with chill music playing, unlike a rowdy beach club. A Reddit user inquiring about the topless experience for their wife was worried about whether she would feel comfortable because they were new to the topless scene, but the responses from previous guests were reassuring. One commenter noted that about half of the women were topless at this pool. Though another pointed out that most patrons were men, which is something to consider if you are someone who may feel uneasy being the minority or attracting unwanted attention.
However, many still asserted that Encore was their favorite European pool in Vegas for the overall welcoming atmosphere and good music. As well as day beds and cabanas, Encore's European pool features a hot tub and a bar onsite, which are selling points for customers. The pool is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily and is exclusively for hotel guests, ensuring more privacy for topless sunbathers.
Sunset Pool & Cabana Bar at Wynn
Sunset Pool & Cabana Bar at Wynn is a sought-after destination and comparable to other hotels around the world with luxurious pools. Located on the Las Vegas Strip and open every day from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., this popular European-style bathing experience is a bit busier than the topless pool at its sister site, Encore, due to Wynn Tower hosting more guests. Also, keep in mind that visitors at Encore can use Wynn's pools, potentially causing them to be more crowded. However, it's still far quieter than the average pool in Las Vegas, so you know you're getting sophisticated vibes rather than an unruly party atmosphere. Wynn also consists of four pools, but only one is tops-optional.
Sunset Pool & Cabana Bar features a large open lawn near the pool, suggesting more exposure and less privacy — something to mull over if you're new to this kind of atmosphere and looking for a more enclosed space. Still, about half of the sunbathers at this stunning pool enjoy going topless, so you may find yourself part of the majority here. With their zero-photography policy, Wynn's European pool ensures the safety and comfort of its topless guests. The pool is strictly over 21s and includes a bar, as well as cabanas, day beds, lily pads, and umbrellas available to rent, with prices being more affordable on weekdays.
The pool at the Lexi Hotel
The Lexi is an adults-only, cannabis-friendly boutique hotel located just under 3 miles from the Las Vegas Strip. While most pools in Sin City are elaborate and ostentatious — like one upscale Las Vegas pool with a water slide that goes through a shark tank and the Las Vegas pool that's also a glitzy golf attraction — The Lexi's pool is understated, but luxurious.
The hotel's tops-optional pool boasts a cozy, low-key atmosphere — even on the weekends — which is perfect for those looking to soak topless in the cool water or relax with a book. The pool area itself is wrapped in trees, which visitors online praised for ensuring privacy. While going topless is encouraged at The Lexi, some may feel the small size of the pool area is a little too intimate for being partially nude around strangers. That said, many patrons seem to come here for exactly that reason — to ditch their bikini tops — so odds are you won't be the only one at this European-style pool who's topless. While the vibes here are mostly laid-back, lively events and pool parties do take place from time to time, so check out the hotel's website for dates and times when planning your trip.
When visiting The Lexi, there are a few things to keep in mind. Don't forget your ID, as this resort only allows people who are 21 and over. Pool users don't have to be guests of the hotel to take advantage of the amenities, and can reserve a day bed or cabana online before visiting. An onsite bar is also available at your convenience for drinks and snacks. Finally, due to the pool's European-style, zero photography is allowed — so save your Instagram posts for outside the hotel.
Methodology
When compiling this list of the best Las Vegas pools for European-style sunbathing, the key word was "sunbathing," and the emphasis was on relaxing, as opposed to going topless at a rowdy event or pool party. Next, the priority lay in finding establishments in which visitors online have attested to feeling comfortable going topless in public, paying particular attention to etiquette and appropriate behavior.
To find what sunbathers have said about these "topsional" Las Vegas pools, we searched the internet for first-hand accounts on platforms like Reddit, Google reviews, Tripadvisor, Yelp, and vlogs to get a sense of the atmosphere and comfort levels when ditching your top.