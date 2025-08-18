Named One Of The Caribbean's Best, This Famed Beach's Proximity To The Airport Is What Makes It So Special

When picturing dreamy Caribbean beaches, you likely conjure images of calm, crystal-clear waters and powdery white sand. Add in a palm tree or two, and the image feels complete. However, Sint Maarten's Maho Beach wows visitors with a thrilling manmade spectacle. Situated on the Dutch side of the island, the beach occupies the end of Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM)'s runway, providing beachgoers with a thrilling view of planes taking off and landing.

And, with jumbo jets and private planes only a few yards above your head, the experience is indeed an adrenaline rush. The history of the airstrip dates to World War II, when the U.S. Air Force used it as a base from which to hunt German submarines. Today, visitors flock to the shores at the golden hour to capture the ultimate aviation-inspired selfie and to experience one of the reasons Sint Maarten is spectacular.

Those looking for a calm day of swimming and tanning themselves might want to avoid Maho Beach. Visitors report jet blasts strong enough to knock a person onto the sand, so you'll especially want to avoid the strip in front of the runway when planes take off. However, there are several bars on either side of the beach, which provide prime spots for plane spotting with a beer or smoothie in hand. Before arriving, download a flight-tracking app like Flightradar24 on your phone. This particular app allows you to track flights taking off and landing at Princess Juliana International Airport, so you can plan accordingly.