Named One Of The Caribbean's Best, This Famed Beach's Proximity To The Airport Is What Makes It So Special
When picturing dreamy Caribbean beaches, you likely conjure images of calm, crystal-clear waters and powdery white sand. Add in a palm tree or two, and the image feels complete. However, Sint Maarten's Maho Beach wows visitors with a thrilling manmade spectacle. Situated on the Dutch side of the island, the beach occupies the end of Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM)'s runway, providing beachgoers with a thrilling view of planes taking off and landing.
And, with jumbo jets and private planes only a few yards above your head, the experience is indeed an adrenaline rush. The history of the airstrip dates to World War II, when the U.S. Air Force used it as a base from which to hunt German submarines. Today, visitors flock to the shores at the golden hour to capture the ultimate aviation-inspired selfie and to experience one of the reasons Sint Maarten is spectacular.
Those looking for a calm day of swimming and tanning themselves might want to avoid Maho Beach. Visitors report jet blasts strong enough to knock a person onto the sand, so you'll especially want to avoid the strip in front of the runway when planes take off. However, there are several bars on either side of the beach, which provide prime spots for plane spotting with a beer or smoothie in hand. Before arriving, download a flight-tracking app like Flightradar24 on your phone. This particular app allows you to track flights taking off and landing at Princess Juliana International Airport, so you can plan accordingly.
How to get to and enjoy Maho Beach
You can drive to Maho Beach, but you'll likely have trouble finding parking, especially during sunset or other peak times. Your best bet is to take a taxi or join a tour that includes a stop at the beach. Sunita Tours and Island-Sightseeing both include Maho Beach in their tour packages, but there are plenty of other local providers.
However, if you do embark on a self-driving adventure, order a drink or something to eat at Sunset Bar and Grill, and you'll receive a validated parking pass (free parking). Just make sure you make a point to ask for the parking validation. Alternatively, there are hourly buses between Simpson Bay Beach, Mullet Bay, Grand Case, and Cole Bay that stop in front of The Royal Islander Club Resort La Plage, only steps from the beach.
Like the volcanic Pitons on St. Lucia or Old San Juan's cobbled streets in Puerto Rico, Maho Beach is one of the Caribbean's iconic destinations. So, it's unsurprising that people from around the world flock to these shores for the chance to snap the perfect photo. And ironically, more people mean more planes landing. During peak season (between mid-December and mid-April), you have a much better chance of seeing huge planes coming from Europe or other faraway destinations if you arrive in the afternoon.
Swimming at Maho Beach
Although swimming is possible at Maho Beach, the drop-off is steep, and the waters can get quite choppy. If you're traveling with small children or aren't a confident swimmer, staying on the sand is a safer choice. However, for water-loving travelers, snapping a photo from the waves with a plane in the background is truly bucket list-worthy. As always, be mindful of ocean conditions and keep in mind that there are no lifeguards on duty.
Also, make sure to secure your towels or other beach gear before entering the water. The kickback from the jet blasts is powerful, and you don't want your belongings blown into the sea. For a quieter, more relaxing beach experience, visit Grand Case or sunbathe on a daybed at Mullet Bay.
Surprisingly, getting up close with a jet at an airplane beach isn't a unique experience you can only have in the Caribbean. While Phuket, Thailand, may be one of the most overcrowded destinations in the world, it's also home to Mai Khao Beach. Here, aviation enthusiasts can watch planes glide over the Andaman Sea before landing at Phuket International Airport (HKT). Similarly, Bali's Tuban Beach provides airplane views from a slightly more laid-back distance.