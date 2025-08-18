The Scenic Alaskan Drive That Showcases Stunning Mountain Views Along The Arctic Circle

You don't go to Alaska for the weather. But with vast tracts of untouched wilderness along its coastal routes and beautiful black-sand islands scattered across the North Pacific, it may come as a surprise that Alaska is America's least-visited state. It's also the largest by area, covering 570,000 square miles, and the most sparsely populated, with half of the total population living in the city of Anchorage. In short, Alaska is a big, beautiful, and mostly empty place where hikers, mountaineers, road-trippers, and kayakers go to feel like they're the last person on Earth.

Nowhere is this truer than on Alaska's Dalton Highway. That it starts at an active gold-mining town called Livengood (which shares a latitude with Iceland and Canada's Nunavut territory), and ends 400 miles later north of the Arctic Circle in an ice-blasted community known as Dead Horse tells you a lot about this epic highway. The scenic byway traverses the Yukon River and the Atigun Pass, the highest in Alaska at 4,739 feet, from which you'll get epic views of the Brooks Range.

Scenic as it undoubtedly is, don't expect much in the way of traffic or amenities around here. There are only three refueling stations along the entirety of the route, and most of the vehicles are articulated trucks designed for the uneven gravel roads. Add to that a total population of 60 along the highway's 400-plus miles and scarcely a drop of cellphone service from stem to stern, and you can see why it's known as the loneliest road on the planet.