While Overtourism Mobs Italy's Famous Cultural Destinations, Some Beaches Remain Uncrowded For One Reason

During the summer months, many of Italy's famous destinations become almost unbearably crowded. Wait times for the Colosseum extend up to three hours at its busiest, and Venice has gotten so packed with tourists during high season that starting in 2024, it implemented a tourist tax for those entering the city during peak seasons. On top of that, Europe's summer is getting hotter, and that can make crowded cities all the more unbearable. Typically, Italian residents head to the seaside to get some respite from the heat and the tourists. But beloved Italian beaches are seeing less traffic in 2025 — 15% to 25% less in June and July compared to 2024, The Guardian reported.

In Italy, going to the beach doesn't simply mean you show up and claim a sandy spot wherever you like. About half of Italy's coastline is privately owned by beach clubs and resorts, with more popular seaside destinations being 70% or more privately owned, according to Italian Insider. The free beaches that remain are often more polluted, cramped, or less pristine than the beach club plots.

To enjoy the beach club, you have to pay for a lounger and umbrella to claim a spot, and that price has been steadily going up. According to consumer group Altroconsumo, the average cost of renting an umbrella and two loungers for a week increased from €182 (about $211) in 2021 to €212 ($246) in 2025, a 17% jump. Meanwhile, the cost of living is going up, too. For many of the usual beach-goers, paying for a spot on the shore while trying to manage the growing costs of everyday life has simply become unaffordable.