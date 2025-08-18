The World's Best City For Nightlife In 2025 Is An American Tourist Mecca Bursting With Hidden Surprises

Nothing epitomizes America's attitude of bigger-equals-better than Las Vegas, a city that feels like it couldn't really exist anywhere else. Eight of the world's largest things are found in Vegas' downtown, such as the world's largest video screen and the world's largest slot machine (which is also a zipline). Sin City has as many as 175 casinos by some counts, including some of the world's most famous like the MGM Grand and the Bellagio, and 12 of the world's 20 largest hotels. And now, according to Timeout, it's also the world's best city for nightlife in 2025.

The city's number one ranking isn't all that surprising. After all, Las Vegas is known as the "most fun city in America," and that's a tag you don't get without a decent nightlife scene. Timeout, which spoke to residents and nightlife experts across the world, ranked Vegas top of the pile because of the variety of after-dark venues scattered across the city, from cocktail lounges and basement speakeasies to rave venues and microbreweries.

While the famous Las Vegas Strip once defined the city, travelers in the know are now heading further afield. In the downtown area, you'll find retro arcades, vintage stores, cool bars and restaurants, all centered around the Fremont Street East Entertainment District. So once you've sampled the slot machines at the Golden Gate Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas' oldest casino, or attended a concert at the Las Vegas Sphere, be sure to explore the city's lesser-known nightlife haunts.