The World's Best City For Nightlife In 2025 Is An American Tourist Mecca Bursting With Hidden Surprises
Nothing epitomizes America's attitude of bigger-equals-better than Las Vegas, a city that feels like it couldn't really exist anywhere else. Eight of the world's largest things are found in Vegas' downtown, such as the world's largest video screen and the world's largest slot machine (which is also a zipline). Sin City has as many as 175 casinos by some counts, including some of the world's most famous like the MGM Grand and the Bellagio, and 12 of the world's 20 largest hotels. And now, according to Timeout, it's also the world's best city for nightlife in 2025.
The city's number one ranking isn't all that surprising. After all, Las Vegas is known as the "most fun city in America," and that's a tag you don't get without a decent nightlife scene. Timeout, which spoke to residents and nightlife experts across the world, ranked Vegas top of the pile because of the variety of after-dark venues scattered across the city, from cocktail lounges and basement speakeasies to rave venues and microbreweries.
While the famous Las Vegas Strip once defined the city, travelers in the know are now heading further afield. In the downtown area, you'll find retro arcades, vintage stores, cool bars and restaurants, all centered around the Fremont Street East Entertainment District. So once you've sampled the slot machines at the Golden Gate Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas' oldest casino, or attended a concert at the Las Vegas Sphere, be sure to explore the city's lesser-known nightlife haunts.
Exploring Las Vegas' nightlife scene
Every good night on the town ought to start with a memorable dinner. Thankfully, Las Vegas has become one of the great American food cities. Its culinary scene has expanded beyond the buffet in recent years, with high-end tasting menus, Japanese omakase restaurants, innovative Indian cuisine, and restaurants from the likes of Joël Robuchon and Tetsuya Wakuda all on the roster. Among the most popular are Stubborn Seed, a modern American fine-dining experience using seasonal ingredients helmed by former "Top Chef" winner, Jeremy Ford; and Sparrow and Wolf, where classic French cooking techniques are married to Midwestern warmth and homeliness — a combination that has earned it several nominations and awards.
For a post-dinner tipple, bars like Frankie's Tiki Room and Gold Spike are classic, kitschy Las Vegas experiences, both open 24 hours a day, where you won't be judged if you fancy a cocktail at 8 a.m. Park on Fremont, with its indulgent burgers, craft beer menu, and in-house cocktails, feels a little more Portland than Vegas — albeit with carnival-esque decor — and offers a reprieve for anyone tiring of the Strip.
If you want to feel opulent, then head for a night of Cosmopolitans and champagne at The Chandelier or reserve a table at the uber-suave Doberman Drawing Room, where the cocktails are guided by an alcohol-based nutritional pyramid. The Arts District has a cool assortment of bars, too, of which Stray Pirate (designed like a sunken pirate ship) is probably the best known. You'll also want to check out Liquid Diet, one of Esquire's best bars of 2024, and the Velveteen Rabbit, a bar that's viewed as the progenitor of the Arts District's rise from obscurity.