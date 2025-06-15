12 Of The World's 20 Largest Hotels All Belong To This One Western State In America

Once a lost town in the middle of the Nevada desert, Las Vegas is now one of the weirdest, wildest, and funnest cities in the United States. More than a real place, it feels like a giant amusement park whose sole purpose is to indulge and overwhelm every sense with non-stop stimulation. It's really no wonder that this Nevada tourist destination is home to 12 of the world's 20 largest hotels. After all, everything here is larger than life and sprinkled with a heavy dose of exaggeration. It's more shocking that the top spot is taken by Malaysia's First World Hotel, which has a Guinness World Record for its 7,351 rooms — an honestly flabbergasting number.

Sin City doesn't lag behind too much, taking second and third place with the Venetian Resort (which has over 7,000 rooms), and the MGM Grand Las Vegas (with 5,005 rooms), respectively. The other 10 Vegas resorts included (with their global ranking and number of rooms) are: Wynn Las Vegas (No. 7, 4,750 rooms); Luxor Las Vegas (No. 9, 4,400 rooms); Mandalay Bay (No. 10, 4,326 rooms); Aria Resort (No. 12, 4,002 rooms); Excalibur Hotel (No. 14, 4,000 rooms); the Bellagio (No. 15, 3,933 rooms); Circus Circus Las Vegas (No. 16, 3,800 rooms); Fontainebleau Las Vegas (No. 17, 3,644 rooms); Resorts World Las Vegas (No. 19, 3,506 rooms); and Caesars Palace (No. 20, 3,500 rooms). Other cities on the list include Mecca in Saudi Arabia; Macao, China; Moscow and Sochi, Russia; Pattaya, Thailand; and Tokyo, Japan.