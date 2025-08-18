An Underrated Botanical State Park In New Hampshire Is A Picturesque Garden Paradise Of Vibrant Pathways

New Hampshire is no stranger to lovely outdoor adventures, being the home to the White Mountains, where wilderness launchpoints like Gorham, a town with endless outdoor thrills, and Berlin, 'a city that trees built,' beckon nature enthusiasts far and wide. Yet, few outdoor hangs are as charming as a carefully curated garden.

Rhododendron State Park in southwest New Hampshire has sculpted its botanicals particularly well, and its 16 acres of Rhododendron maximums seen along easily walkable pathways make for an amazingly picturesque garden paradise that many forget to put on their New Hampshire bucket list.

The park is located in the town of Fitzwilliam in the southwest corner of the state, a 90-minute drive from Concord or from the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Entering the park is beyond what Mary, Alice, or any other garden-exploring character could have imagined. The grove bursts vibrantly with flamingo-pink-tinged blossoms, songbirds tweet to their hearts' content, and a sweetly pungent aroma fills the air. In some places, the rhododendrons' towering palms and stems entangle over the path in riotous arches and canopies, creating the perfect opportunity to stop and smell the ... rhododendrons.