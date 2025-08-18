One Of The World's Most Disappointing Tourist Destinations Is A Famed Thai Island Idyll 'Ruined By Overtourism'
Boasting glittering ancient temples, miles of white-sand beaches shaded by palm trees, and warm sunshine practically all year long, Thailand has always been one of the best destinations for a once-in-a-lifetime vacation. And the country's magical islands fringing the coastline are universally loved for the dramatic limestone cliffs towering above turquoise lagoons. Ever since the dazzling crescent sands of Maya Bay were made famous in the Leonardo DiCaprio film, "The Beach," back in 2000, the paradisiacal Koh Phi Phi has happily welcomed beachgoers wanting to enjoy the tropical serenity. But, in recent years, tourism to the Land of Smiles has skyrocketed — with hordes of sunbathers descending upon its beaches in droves. As a result, visitors to the Koh Phi Phi archipelago today might be dismayed to find that the once tranquil atmosphere has taken a drastic turn.
Finding the seashore choked with crowds and the waters tainted by litter, previous visitors are lamenting that Koh Phi Phi has been ruined by overtourism, a heartbreaking contrast to the idyll it once was only 30 years ago. As more and more tourists want a glimpse of the iconic beach in Maya Bay, speedboats swarm into the lagoon by the hundreds, scarring the water with oil slicks. Even more boats are anchored along every available inch of shoreline, obscuring the majestic limestone karsts of the bay from view.
In fact, visitor numbers are wreaking so much damage to the island's ecosystem, that Maya Bay completely shut its doors to tourism for four years, reopening in 2022. Today, boats can no longer enter the bay, swimming along the beach has been banned, and daily visitor numbers have been restricted. However, these meager measures don't seem to have mitigated the unruly crowds, meaning your Koh Phi Phi trip is likely to leave you feeling disappointed.
Underrated islands in Thailand for a peaceful vacation
While Koh Phi Phi is undoubtedly spellbinding (even with all the crowds), there are many more spectacular islands around Thailand where balmy beaches come with peace and quiet. Scenic shorelines with overhanging palm trees can be found all over Koh Samui, an island in the Gulf of Thailand which featured as one of the filming locations for Season 3 of "The White Lotus." Head to Silver Beach to lounge on crystalline sand, delighting in the gentle lull of waves against the enormous granite boulders fringing the shore. On the island's west coast is Lipa Noi Beach, another stretch of golden sands and azure waters, with a front-row seat to mesmerizing sunsets.
On the Gulf of Thailand's eastern portion is a stunning gem known as Koh Chang, a tropical paradise with secret coves and vibrant coral reefs. The shores here are so pristine that one of the main hotspots for sunbathing is literally named White Sand Beach, though even here some crowds may gather. For a wonderfully peaceful atmosphere, make your way to Bang Bao Beach on the southern end of the island, where you'll find ample space to lounge on the powdery sand and enjoy views of the serene bay.
Often overlooked is Koh Tao, just north of Koh Samui. The aquamarine waves at Tanote Bay are great for snorkeling, or you can simply relax in the sand while soaking up the sun and picturesque coastline. Don't miss the viewpoint atop Koh Nang Yuan — a cluster of three forested crags just minutes offshore that's connected to each other by a chain of glittering sandbars. While each island may be rather arduous to reach, this will certainly guarantee a more peaceful beach getaway than anywhere else in Thailand.