Malaysia's 'Ghost City' Is A Futuristic Metropolis That Stands Mostly Abandoned Today

When you think of Malaysia, you might think of the futuristic and imposing Petronas Twin Towers of Kuala Lumpur, or maybe the beautiful islands that adorn the country's coast spring to mind. Some of which, like the shared island of Borneo, are the best islands to visit in Southeast Asia. However, have you ever come across Malaysia's spooky "ghost city" that looks like it should have flying cars like in "Blade Runner"?

Officially launched in 2016 by Malaysia in collaboration with Country Garden, China's biggest property giant, Forest City was supposed to be an eco-friendly, makeshift city of dreams, complete with amenities like a waterpark, offices, bars, restaurants, and a golf course. Instead, the 7,000-acre city sits virtually derelict today. When the $100 billion project was first launched, the city was granted duty-free status and tax breaks, something that was intended to appeal to wealthy Chinese buyers wishing to buy a second home that they could potentially rent out to locals and people visiting Forest City.

However, since then, big dreams of a booming, eco-conscious metropolis have been shattered. A number of factors led to the demise of Forest City. This includes Country Garden facing financial difficulties, the lasting effects of a struggling Chinese property sector, and the Chinese government's limits on overseas real estate transactions, all culminating together with the effects of travel restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic. Money and interest were drying up, and today, only around 9,000 people inhabit Forest City's sprawling skyscrapers. The intention was for this reclaimed island city to be home to around 700,000 people, but since many of the 28,000 housing units sit virtually empty or with only a handful of tenants, it's no wonder this place has garnered its "ghost city" status.