One Of Colorado's Most Unique Lakes Sits Just Beneath The Front Range And Is Packed With Adventure

Colorado often gets typecast as a one-trick pony of a destination. Mountains, mountains, everywhere. You've got Aspen, that celeb-ridden alpine playground. Denver, with the ever-present Rockies and charming suburbs, including one that fuses urban amenities with outdoor adventure. Yet there's more than just high altitudes to be found. You can, and should, get wet while you're there. About 45 minutes outside of Boulder, tucked into the foothills of the Front Range, lies Carter Lake. One of the state's most unique bodies of water, serving both for recreation and infrastructure, is packed with adventure. Outdoor lovers should wedge it into any trip to the Centennial State.

The 1,100-acre reservoir rests 5,760 feet above sea level, with all the adventure and picturesque views one would expect at that altitude. It also brings the unique experience of aquatic adventure in the thin Colorado atmosphere. Boating, fishing, and swimming all feel different in the dry, stingy air. The 1,000 acres of public land surrounding it multiply the possibilities, with hiking and camping topping the list.

While it may be an ideal getaway, Carter Lake is also a cog in a larger project. The reservoir is part of an intricate system that helps provide drinking water, hydropower, and irrigation for the surrounding area. While you may be enjoying your stay there, remember the reservoir plays a significant role in people's daily lives and deserves extra care.