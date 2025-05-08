This Dazzling Denver Suburb Is A Colorado Charmer Fusing Urban Amenities With Outdoor Adventure

One of Colorado's most accessible and dynamic suburbs is just shy of 14 miles southeast of downtown Denver. Centennial, Colorado is located along the 1-25 corridor and a 35-minute drive from Denver International Airport. Public transportation options like the RTD's light rail system connect Centennial to other nearby urban centers like Denver, Westminster, and Thornton.

Incorporated in 2001, Centennial is a rather new city in Colorado, but still the state's 10th largest. With a population of around 107,000, the bustling city is home to suburban communities with an array of shops, restaurants, and activities. Consumer Affairs even ranked the place No. 2 on its list of the best Colorado cities to move to in 2025, noting the economy, excellent access to healthcare for residents, and affordable housing.

Centennial stands out among Colorado's suburbs for its access to high-quality urban amenities, its proximity to the attractions located in the state's capital, and the city's outdoor recreation. The Denver suburb is bustling with sleek shopping centers including the state's biggest shopping mall, innovative tech companies, and a growing nightlife scene. With a selection of city parks and open spaces like Centennial Center Park and the 107-acre Parker Jordan Centennial Open Space, it's no wonder Centennial's residents rate the city favorably when it comes to quality of life.