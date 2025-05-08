This Dazzling Denver Suburb Is A Colorado Charmer Fusing Urban Amenities With Outdoor Adventure
One of Colorado's most accessible and dynamic suburbs is just shy of 14 miles southeast of downtown Denver. Centennial, Colorado is located along the 1-25 corridor and a 35-minute drive from Denver International Airport. Public transportation options like the RTD's light rail system connect Centennial to other nearby urban centers like Denver, Westminster, and Thornton.
Incorporated in 2001, Centennial is a rather new city in Colorado, but still the state's 10th largest. With a population of around 107,000, the bustling city is home to suburban communities with an array of shops, restaurants, and activities. Consumer Affairs even ranked the place No. 2 on its list of the best Colorado cities to move to in 2025, noting the economy, excellent access to healthcare for residents, and affordable housing.
Centennial stands out among Colorado's suburbs for its access to high-quality urban amenities, its proximity to the attractions located in the state's capital, and the city's outdoor recreation. The Denver suburb is bustling with sleek shopping centers including the state's biggest shopping mall, innovative tech companies, and a growing nightlife scene. With a selection of city parks and open spaces like Centennial Center Park and the 107-acre Parker Jordan Centennial Open Space, it's no wonder Centennial's residents rate the city favorably when it comes to quality of life.
Modern conveniences in Centennial's urban core
Centennial combines the urban perks of a metro city like Denver while maintaining a relaxed pace for its residents. While its public transportation can quickly get visitors and residents to Denver's downtown area, Centennial has its own urban setting with upscale retailers, local boutiques, and cozy cafes with views of the mountains. The Shops at SouthGlenn is an iconic shopping center in Centennial that combines popular retail stores, a Hollywood Movie Theater, and premier restaurants and cafes.
Throughout the rest of the city, you'll also find a growing roster of urban breweries, restaurants, and attractions. Atomic Cowboy's Centennial location is a state-of-the-art eatery that, by day, is the beloved Denver Biscuit Company breakfast spot, and by night, serves Fat Sully's pizza. Centennial's Wild Sky Brewery is another of the area's iconic businesses with burgers, brews, and arcade-style games. Hop on the RTD in Centennial and you can even visit America's Craft Beer Capital within 90 minutes.
Centennial isn't just known for its urban shopping centers and unique eateries. The city is also a hub for some unique entertainment and activities. The Clue Room, based in Centennial, is Colorado's largest game company. With 10 uniquely designed escape rooms for groups of at least two people, The Clue Room offers horror, nature, and even spy-themed escape rooms. The unique escape room experience even offers exclusive team building and private events.
Centennial trails, parks, and outdoor adventure
Centennial may be an urban paradise in part of Colorado's Front Range, but in the city, you're never far from trails, horseback riding, and wildlife sightings. Centennial's over 100 parks and 100 miles of trails give ample opportunity for fun outdoors. The Cherry Creek Trail Loop is an easy 6.5-mile trail right in the heart of Centennial and a great way to ease into all Centennial has to offer. The nearby Cherry Creek Valley Ecological Park is an open space with walking trails, biking opportunities, and even a small fishing pond.
A short 4 miles from Centennial, Cherry Creek State Park is centrally located between the outdoor recreation of Colorado's "Gateway To The Rockies" and Centennial. Cherry Creek State Park borders both cities at an over 4,000-acre space, with a serene setting for birdwatchers and fishermen, a year-round campground, and plenty of boating and water activities. Daily passes to the park are $10 and give visitors access to the swim beach, paddle boarding area, Marina, and more.
If you're looking for the best of both worlds, combine live music and mountain scenery at one of the ultimate destinations to visit in Colorado, Red Rocks Amphitheater. Less than 25 miles from Centennial, Red Rocks Amphitheater is perched at 6,450 feet in elevation and is home to concerts, festivals, and Yoga on the Rocks. No matter the season or level of experience, Centennial's location offers easy access to a world of outdoor adventure and urban fun.