The 'Ultimate Oregon Coast Experience' Is This Seaside City Of Otherworldly Beauty With Food, Art, And Affordability
As far as coastlines go, the Oregon Coast is one of the most magnificent, particularly if you enjoy road trips with stunning scenery, quaint towns, and natural wonders. For example, you can witness the Pacific Ocean's majesty at the Devil's Punchbowl, a mesmerizing natural wonder right off Highway 101. However, if you're looking to get a little taste of everything that the Beaver State has to offer, you should visit Cannon Beach.
Situated just 15 minutes south of Seaside, one of the Oregon Coast's favorite vacation destinations with unique carnival-style games, Cannon Beach has it all. The quaint beach town has a surprising number of art galleries. It also boasts incredible food that showcases both the wonderful fresh seafood available in the area and classic beachside indulgences like ice cream and saltwater taffy. Plus, if you love walking along the beach, this city has some of the best shoreline in the state.
So, while the state has plenty of cities with their own unique charms, Cannon Beach rises above them as the "ultimate Oregon Coast experience," according to the local tourism board. Here's everything you need to know before visiting.
Cannon Beach offers the best of the Oregon Coast
If you're particularly budget-minded, rest assured that you won't break the bank when visiting Cannon Beach. For example, the Cannon Beach History Center and Museum is a must-visit, and admission is by donation. Here, you can learn all about the history of how the city got its name. While it's a somewhat long tale, it has to do with a cannon that washed up onshore in Arch Cape in 1846, was lost again, and then rediscovered in 1898. Due to unfortunate circumstances, the original cannon was vandalized and partially destroyed, so a replica was erected in 1956.
While the cannon is something of a celebrity in town, the second part of the city's name is also a huge reason why people visit year after year. The beach at Cannon Beach is 4 miles long, pristine, and easily walkable, making it one of the best beaches on the coastline. The crown jewel is Haystack Rock, a massive 235-foot formation that's impossible to miss. If you head further south on Highway 101, you'll also run into Arcadia Beach State Recreation Site and Hug Point, both of which offer incredible views of the ocean.
It's not just Mother Nature showing off her artistic abilities. Cannon Beach is known as one of the top art towns in the country and is home to over a dozen art galleries featuring local artists and makers, like Icefire Glassworks. The city also has public artwork on display, such as the tribal-inspired Welcome Pole, a stainless steel piece resembling a colorful wave, and nature-inspired sculptures. Every June, Cannon Beach hosts the annual Sandcastle Contest, which has been going strong for over 60 years.
Planning the ultimate coastal trip to Cannon Beach
If you're already on the West Coast, the best way to get to Cannon Beach is to take Highway 101, which runs along the Pacific Ocean for nearly 800 miles. However, if you don't have weeks to spend on a coastal road trip, you can just fly into the Portland International Airport (PDX) and drive almost two hours west to reach the city. Cannon Beach is home to many affordable hotels and accommodations, so no matter your price range, you can find something within your budget.
For dining, the city has so many delicious options to cater to any taste. If you want classic dishes, check out the Driftwood Restaurant or Oros' Fireside Restaurant, located inside a historic 1920s log cabin. For fresh seafood, try Ecola Seafood Restaurant or the Wayfarer Restaurant and Lounge. Oregon is known for its craft beer, and you can knock back a few pints at places like Pelican Brewing or the Cannon Beach Hardware Store, which is both a functional hardware store and a public house.
Finally, when planning your vacation, you might want to time it with whale migration. Gray whales can be spotted off the Cannon Beach coast from mid-March to mid-April, or mid-December to mid-January. If money isn't too tight, book a boat tour to see these fantastic creatures up close. Or, splurge on an oceanfront suite at The Ocean Lodge or the Tolovana Inn and see them from the comfort of your balcony.