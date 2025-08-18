The 'Ultimate Oregon Coast Experience' Is This Seaside City Of Otherworldly Beauty With Food, Art, And Affordability

As far as coastlines go, the Oregon Coast is one of the most magnificent, particularly if you enjoy road trips with stunning scenery, quaint towns, and natural wonders. For example, you can witness the Pacific Ocean's majesty at the Devil's Punchbowl, a mesmerizing natural wonder right off Highway 101. However, if you're looking to get a little taste of everything that the Beaver State has to offer, you should visit Cannon Beach.

Situated just 15 minutes south of Seaside, one of the Oregon Coast's favorite vacation destinations with unique carnival-style games, Cannon Beach has it all. The quaint beach town has a surprising number of art galleries. It also boasts incredible food that showcases both the wonderful fresh seafood available in the area and classic beachside indulgences like ice cream and saltwater taffy. Plus, if you love walking along the beach, this city has some of the best shoreline in the state.

So, while the state has plenty of cities with their own unique charms, Cannon Beach rises above them as the "ultimate Oregon Coast experience," according to the local tourism board. Here's everything you need to know before visiting.