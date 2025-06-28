One Of The Most Impressive Sights On Oregon's Coast Is A Mesmerizing Natural Wonder Right Off Highway 101

Nestled among the quiet beach towns that dot the mesmerizing Highway 101, the Oregon Coast is brimming with natural wonders. From wildly breathtaking and little-visited parks resembling California's Big Sur to serene state parks with secluded beaches lined with lush rainforest, there are plenty of picture-perfect destinations to soak in the beauty of both land and sea.

Though its name may sound ominous, one of Oregon's most impressive coastal gems is the Devils Punchbowl. Also nicknamed "Satan's Cauldron," violent waves churn inside the sandstone belly of the beast like a bubbling brew. The unique attraction was formed around 18 million years ago. Eroded by the waves of the Pacific, a pair of sea caves morphed into one giant cave. As the ocean waves continued to crash over the cave, the ceiling eventually collapsed, carving out the Devils Punchbowl.

Luring in hundreds of thousands of visitors a year (approximately 900,000 in 2024), the geological marvel is a popular spot for seaside sightseers. With vibrant tide pools, peaceful picnic areas, and the breathtaking vistas that comprise the surrounding Devils Punchbowl State Natural Area, it's perfect for a day-trip from the nearby Newport or a prolonged pit-stop on a breathtakingly scenic drive along the Oregon Coast.