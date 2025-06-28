One Of The Most Impressive Sights On Oregon's Coast Is A Mesmerizing Natural Wonder Right Off Highway 101
Nestled among the quiet beach towns that dot the mesmerizing Highway 101, the Oregon Coast is brimming with natural wonders. From wildly breathtaking and little-visited parks resembling California's Big Sur to serene state parks with secluded beaches lined with lush rainforest, there are plenty of picture-perfect destinations to soak in the beauty of both land and sea.
Though its name may sound ominous, one of Oregon's most impressive coastal gems is the Devils Punchbowl. Also nicknamed "Satan's Cauldron," violent waves churn inside the sandstone belly of the beast like a bubbling brew. The unique attraction was formed around 18 million years ago. Eroded by the waves of the Pacific, a pair of sea caves morphed into one giant cave. As the ocean waves continued to crash over the cave, the ceiling eventually collapsed, carving out the Devils Punchbowl.
Luring in hundreds of thousands of visitors a year (approximately 900,000 in 2024), the geological marvel is a popular spot for seaside sightseers. With vibrant tide pools, peaceful picnic areas, and the breathtaking vistas that comprise the surrounding Devils Punchbowl State Natural Area, it's perfect for a day-trip from the nearby Newport or a prolonged pit-stop on a breathtakingly scenic drive along the Oregon Coast.
Sip in the dangerous beauty of Devils Punchbowl
Located off of Highway 101, the Devils Punchbowl State Natural Area is situated about 130 miles southwest of Portland and just 8 miles north of Newport. The park is open year-round for daytime use, but if you want to witness the turbulent waters swirling around the Devils Punchbowl, be sure to plan your visit at high tide. You can track the tide times on the WillyWeather website to give you an idea of what time to go. The bowl is a dangerously beautiful sight at high tide, so you won't want to get too close. However, the scenic overlook atop the park offers jaw-dropping views of the volatile waves churning in the rocky formation below.
During low tide, the bowl empties, providing the perfect opportunity to explore inside. There are two entrances to the cave, but the west entrance is reserved for the ocean waves. The north entrance is accessible from the beach. From the scenic viewpoint, take the 0.8-mile trail down to Otter Crest Beach, where you can carefully navigate along the slippery rocks leading to the Devils Punchbowl. Inside the bowl, you'll find tide pools filled with marine life, such as starfish, crabs, and sea anemones. You can look, of course, but please don't touch the sea creatures in their natural habitat. While the inside of the open-air cave is mesmerizing to explore, it can be a fatal attraction when the tide rises. Make sure you know the tide times to avoid getting caught in the belly of the Devils Punchbowl when it starts to fill with water.
Things to do around Devils Punchbowl
After drinking in the beauty of the bowl, there are a number of things you can do in the area. Fill up a bowl at Mo's Seafood and Chowder. Located right off the Devils Punchbowl rear parking lot, the classic coastal dining spot is one of three locations on the Oregon Coast, serving piping hot clam chowder in hearty sourdough bread bowls. Next door, you'll find the Flying Dutchman Winery, where you can sip a glass of Oregon-grown vino after sipping in the sights.
If you love a good lighthouse, take a 15-minute drive south on Highway 101 to the Yaquina Head Lighthouse, a majestic marvel towering over the Pacific. Drive about an hour further south, and you can stay at one of the Oregon Coast's most-photographed lighthouses that's supposedly haunted. If you're looking to stay closer to the Devils Punchbowl, nestle into Newport. The quaint seaside town has a number of overnight accommodations to choose from, including the Sylvia Beach Hotel, a cozy and charming literary-themed retreat where every room is dedicated to a famous author.