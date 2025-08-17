One Of West Virginia's Most Famous Trails Offers Breathtaking Cliffside Views Of America's Newest National Park

While the New River Gorge is the newest U.S. national park, the river that surges through the steep canyon is one of the world's oldest rivers. This West Virginia national park in the ancient Appalachian Mountains is a spectacular place, full of lush forest, dramatic landscapes, and miles of trails. One of the most impressive ways to see the gorge for yourself and explore the most impressive sights that the park has to offer is the Endless Wall Trail. This route is among the most popular in New River Gorge, and some even consider it among the best trails in any U.S. national park.

It's easy to understand why it's so appealing to visitors. You can walk this remarkable 5.3-mile trail from end to end in just over two hours, and while it's not a casual walk through the woods, it's also not one of those national park hikes that's only for experienced hikers, either. Best of all, it offers some of the most jaw-dropping views of the deep canyon.

The most thrilling part of the Endless Wall Trail follows the craggy cliff edge. Most of the time, you can't actually see the natural wall that gives this trail its name, because you're above it, walking the ledge, but when you reach this route's main overlook, you will get the chance to check out this incredible geological formation. From the overlook, you'll be able to see the rocky cliffside descending down into the gorge and the river nearly 1,000 feet below.