One Of West Virginia's Most Famous Trails Offers Breathtaking Cliffside Views Of America's Newest National Park
While the New River Gorge is the newest U.S. national park, the river that surges through the steep canyon is one of the world's oldest rivers. This West Virginia national park in the ancient Appalachian Mountains is a spectacular place, full of lush forest, dramatic landscapes, and miles of trails. One of the most impressive ways to see the gorge for yourself and explore the most impressive sights that the park has to offer is the Endless Wall Trail. This route is among the most popular in New River Gorge, and some even consider it among the best trails in any U.S. national park.
It's easy to understand why it's so appealing to visitors. You can walk this remarkable 5.3-mile trail from end to end in just over two hours, and while it's not a casual walk through the woods, it's also not one of those national park hikes that's only for experienced hikers, either. Best of all, it offers some of the most jaw-dropping views of the deep canyon.
The most thrilling part of the Endless Wall Trail follows the craggy cliff edge. Most of the time, you can't actually see the natural wall that gives this trail its name, because you're above it, walking the ledge, but when you reach this route's main overlook, you will get the chance to check out this incredible geological formation. From the overlook, you'll be able to see the rocky cliffside descending down into the gorge and the river nearly 1,000 feet below.
Hiking the Endless Wall Trail to Diamond Point
While this trail is known for its unbelievable views of the canyon walls and deep gorge, the beginning of this trek is more of a walk through the woods. Expect to go down some stairs, cross a stream, and head across a bridge before you get to the cliff. Once you reach the canyon rim, you'll find multiple spots for rock climbers to begin a dizzying descent into the gorge. For hikers, though, the route continues until you reach the best views of the river far below, looking more like a shimmering silver ribbon between its forested banks from so high above.
There are plenty of little overlooks along the way, but the best one to visit if you want to see the immense Endless Wall is Diamond Point. This open overlook is relatively large, so unless it's an extremely busy day, you're likely to have ample opportunities to sit down on the rocky ground and enjoy the views of the gorge for as long as you like, maybe even while enjoying a picnic. Typically, hikers choose to end their hikes here and turn around and come back the way they came.
How to explore the Endless Wall Trail in New River Gorge National Park
If you're coming from far away to visit New River Gorge National Park, you're probably going to want to fly into West Virginia International Yeager Airport, near Charleston at the heart of West Virginia's Appalachia. From there, you're a little over an hour away on US-60 East from the Canyon Rim Visitor Center in New River Gorge National Park. From there, you're going to want to drive along Route 19 and then turn onto Lansing-Edmond Road. Keep driving until you reach the Fern Creek Trailhead. If the parking lot is full, keep going to the Nuttall Trailhead and hike the route in the other direction. The trail is equally beautiful from both sides, so don't risk getting your car towed by parking on Lansing Edmond Road to use the first trailhead.
Although this trail is highly frequented, this beautiful clifftop route is often reported to be relatively quiet. To guarantee yourself a more private experience, consider coming early in the morning. As an added bonus, the overlook on this trail is a particularly beautiful place to watch the sunrise. You may not get a clear view because of the clouds common in the gorge, but seeing the first rays of morning light illuminate this awe-inspiring natural landscape is worth it, foggy or not.