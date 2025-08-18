One Of America's Most Expensive Neighborhoods Is A Luxurious Tech Hub Thriving In An Iconic California City
Are you a billionaire techie with a collection of state-of-the-art robots and a cryogenic ice chamber? If not, you may not have South of Market, San Francisco's most expensive district, on your radar. Also known as SoMa, South of Market is full of condos and businesses, all part of the bustling tech-driven ecosystem. This is where the uber tech businesses thrive, with companies like Airbnb and Cloudflare headquartered in the sea of other successful dot-coms. Purchasing a 1,000 square foot apartment in SoMa will set you back around $5.4 million, while the median price for the same size dwelling in other parts of the U.S. is about $222,000.
This luxurious tech hub is the most expensive neighborhood in the nation, according to both CBS and Daily Passport. Its streets are lined with glassy, modern towers, and the district holds most of the tallest buildings in San Francisco, giving it the allure of a posh metropolis.
SoMa is roughly 14 miles from San Francisco International Airport and about a five-minute drive from the Amtrak station. There are a multitude of accommodation options in the area, ranging from not-too-expensive hotels like the Hotel Garrett to luxurious getaways like the Palace Hotel, the Four Seasons, and The St. Regis. The larger San Francisco area also has a bunch of hostels to choose from — just remember to check the reviews and ratings, as quality can vary wildly. SoMa is also a half-hour drive from Berkeley, America's Healthiest City.
Luxury and culture in SoMa, San Francisco
Originally a swamp which emerged as a gold rush tent town, SoMa is now a walkable and bikeable city with a range of public transport options, from buses to light rail and cable cars. SoMa holds many of San Francisco's top attractions, including the tallest skyscraper in San Francisco, the Salesforce Tower, which has views over the city's skyline at 1,070 feet.
San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) has seven floors to explore, featuring a range of limited-time and ongoing exhibitions like the colourful world of post-1950s modern art, Bay Area Walls (a program that commissions local artists to depict current world events), and an exploration of how changes in dining design influence how we experience food. The Museum of the African Diaspora is closed until October 2025, but it is another must-visit when you can explore the exhibitions. SoMa is also less than a mile from America's oldest Chinatown.
Those who want to enjoy a fully opulent experience should have tea in the lavishly decorated Rotunda at Neiman Marcus, enjoy a cocktail and listen to jazz at BIX, or perhaps get acquainted with caviar during a tasting while sipping champagne at The Caviar Co. For something different, trade with the master at the Pawn Shop to gain entry to a quirky speakeasy.
A taste of nature in San Francisco
Despite the heavy focus on tech, SoMa still offers plenty of opportunities to connect with nature. The Yerba Buena Gardens are the perfect spot to take a break from sightseeing and rest on the great lawn, watch the delicate flapping of wings at the cho-en butterfly garden, and ponder the meaning of life in the reflection garden. There's also a playground and childcare facility at the children's garden, as well as a bunch of outdoor art.
For a one-of-a-kind futuristic experience, get the free gondola up to Salesforce Park, a 5.4 urban green space that, at 1,400 feet high, gives you a unique view of the surrounding skyscrapers. The park has 600 trees, 16,000 plants, a fountain made of buses, a place for the kids to play, and short walking trails through botanical gardens. There are also a bunch of activities in the park, including jazz festivals, drum circles, tango dancing, zumba, yoga, HIIT, and bird watching. If you have some time to spare after visiting SoMa, head northeast for about 50 miles to enjoy the vastly different, small-city vibe at Vacaville, a cute California city sandwiched between Sacramento and San Francisco.