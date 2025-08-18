One Of America's Most Expensive Neighborhoods Is A Luxurious Tech Hub Thriving In An Iconic California City

Are you a billionaire techie with a collection of state-of-the-art robots and a cryogenic ice chamber? If not, you may not have South of Market, San Francisco's most expensive district, on your radar. Also known as SoMa, South of Market is full of condos and businesses, all part of the bustling tech-driven ecosystem. This is where the uber tech businesses thrive, with companies like Airbnb and Cloudflare headquartered in the sea of other successful dot-coms. Purchasing a 1,000 square foot apartment in SoMa will set you back around $5.4 million, while the median price for the same size dwelling in other parts of the U.S. is about $222,000.

This luxurious tech hub is the most expensive neighborhood in the nation, according to both CBS and Daily Passport. Its streets are lined with glassy, modern towers, and the district holds most of the tallest buildings in San Francisco, giving it the allure of a posh metropolis.

SoMa is roughly 14 miles from San Francisco International Airport and about a five-minute drive from the Amtrak station. There are a multitude of accommodation options in the area, ranging from not-too-expensive hotels like the Hotel Garrett to luxurious getaways like the Palace Hotel, the Four Seasons, and The St. Regis. The larger San Francisco area also has a bunch of hostels to choose from — just remember to check the reviews and ratings, as quality can vary wildly. SoMa is also a half-hour drive from Berkeley, America's Healthiest City.