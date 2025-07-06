Sandwiched Between Sacramento And San Francisco Is A Cute California City With A Historic Downtown
The drive from San Francisco to Sacramento isn't a long journey. With only 90 miles stretching between the two California cities, you're looking at about 1.5 hours on the road to get from one to the other. However, nestled between the beautiful home to the Golden Gate Bridge, one of the best tourist attractions on California's scenic coast, and the popular California city deemed the "Caviar Capital of America," there's one cute California city that's definitely worth a stop.
Situated about 35 miles southwest of Sacramento and 55 miles northeast of San Francisco, Vacaville is an unsung destination brimming with charm. Boasting a historic downtown with adorable boutiques, delicious eateries, a year-round farmers' market, and a picturesque street lined with 19th-century homes, it's a great place to stop for lunch and delight in a leisurely afternoon stroll. For longer stops, take your time wandering through the Vacaville Museum in the heart of downtown, or land yourself in the aviation museum next to the city's pint-sized airport. For the perfect pit stop between two major California cities, visit Vacaville.
Exploring Vacaville's historic charm
Dating back to 1851, Vacaville has a treasure trove of historic gems sprinkled amidst its modern-day establishments downtown. One of its oldest buildings is the Old Town Hall. Built in 1907, the building now houses the Vacaville Heritage Council on its main floor. To tour an impressive collection of historic documents and photographs of the city, plan your visit on a Tuesday, Thursday, or the third Saturday of the month between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
To stroll back in time, take a walk along Buck Avenue, which is dotted with historic homes built in various styles, including Victorian and Colonial. Most impressive is the Buck Mansion. Standing regally behind a wrought iron gate at 225 Buck Avenue, the ornate brick facade dates back to the 1890s and was home to former mayor Frank H. Buck and his family for decades. To make sure you don't miss any of the other historic homes in the area, grab a Historic Walking Tour map at the Vacaville Museum.
While you're at the museum, be sure to explore the artifacts and current exhibits. Past exhibitions have included fascinating displays dedicated to everything from aviation to women's undergarments. Open Thursdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the exhibits are free to tour, with a $5 suggested donation. Another museum to check out is the Rowland Freedom Center. Nestled next to the Nut Tree Airport, the small aviation museum is packed with historic planes and artifacts.
Shop and dine your way through Vacaville
In addition to its rich historical past, downtown Vacaville boasts a vibrant shopping and dining scene for the modern era. Start in the heart of downtown at the Town Square, an idyllic, wide-open space that hosts live music on Thursdays from April to June. From there, take a stroll to explore the surrounding shops. Browse vintage furniture at Pretty N Chic, pick up a gift for your four-legged companion at Pawsh Place Boutique, and find antique trinkets and jewelry at Clipper Cargo.
After some retail therapy, curb your appetite at one of Vacaville's vibrant restaurants. For mouth-watering Mexican food, Vasquez Deli and Tacos Jalisco are local favorites serving authentic, homestyle dishes. If you're craving American farm-to-table fare paired with delicious local wine, head to Backdoor Bistro and Wine Bar. To blend classy cocktails with wood-fired bites and live music, take a trip to Journey Downtown. Tucked into the historic Clark Theatre, dating back to 1926, the venue boasts a breakfast café, with The Library restaurant and cocktail bar next door. For a local pub vibe, duck into Cheers, a neighborhood dive bar where no one will know your name — unless you tell them.
No matter what time of year you're visiting Vacaville, you can check out the local farmers' market. Running each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, the vibrant morning market offers an array of gourmet food vendors, fresh produce stands, and artisan crafts in the heart of Andrews Park. On the outskirts of Vacaville, explore California's popular Lagoon Valley Park full of rolling landscapes and wildlife.