Sandwiched Between Sacramento And San Francisco Is A Cute California City With A Historic Downtown

Dating back to 1851, Vacaville has a treasure trove of historic gems sprinkled amidst its modern-day establishments downtown. One of its oldest buildings is the Old Town Hall. Built in 1907, the building now houses the Vacaville Heritage Council on its main floor. To tour an impressive collection of historic documents and photographs of the city, plan your visit on a Tuesday, Thursday, or the third Saturday of the month between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

To stroll back in time, take a walk along Buck Avenue, which is dotted with historic homes built in various styles, including Victorian and Colonial. Most impressive is the Buck Mansion. Standing regally behind a wrought iron gate at 225 Buck Avenue, the ornate brick facade dates back to the 1890s and was home to former mayor Frank H. Buck and his family for decades. To make sure you don't miss any of the other historic homes in the area, grab a Historic Walking Tour map at the Vacaville Museum.

While you're at the museum, be sure to explore the artifacts and current exhibits. Past exhibitions have included fascinating displays dedicated to everything from aviation to women's undergarments. Open Thursdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the exhibits are free to tour, with a $5 suggested donation. Another museum to check out is the Rowland Freedom Center. Nestled next to the Nut Tree Airport, the small aviation museum is packed with historic planes and artifacts.