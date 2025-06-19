America's Healthiest City Is A Vibrant West Coast Destination With 256 Sunny Days And Dozens Of Parks

Wellness is a way of life, and Berkeley, California, is proof that, with Niche.com crowning it the healthiest city in America in 2025. Located in Alameda County, just under 14 miles east of San Francisco, Berkeley earned its title based on its residents' overall health, alcohol and tobacco use, obesity rates, and access to health care, including doctors, hospitals, and gyms. Thanks to a mix of good fortune and strategic planning, it stands out from the competition with its location minutes from San Francisco Bay, offering its nearly 122,000 residents access to 256 days of sunshine a year — about 20% more than the U.S. average, per BestPlaces — and to abundant outdoor space, including 53 parks and convenient public transportation. The Bay Area Rapid Transport System (BART) connects the city to communities across the San Francisco Peninsula, making it one of California's most walkable destinations.

Along with its temperate climate and recreational activities, Berkeley also boasts top-rated schools and nightlife, a combination that helped earn it titles like best place to live and one of most exciting places to move to for young college graduates. Like many metropolitan districts, though, it does struggle with challenges related to housing, crime, and high cost of living.

Home to the hallowed halls of University of California, Berkeley — with Stanford University and Santa Clara University less than an hour away —Berkeley's status as one of the smartest cities in America also contributes to its health-conscious culture. About 75% of its residents who are 25 and older hold a bachelor's degree, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, helping them stay on the pulse of the latest in health. At UC Berkeley alone, research in areas like stem cells, neuroscience, and children's health is ongoing, often in collaboration with community settings.