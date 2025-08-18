New Zealand's Underrated Island Town Has Crater-Like Hills, Scenic Rivers, And A Fun Golf Tradition
When people think of New Zealand's landscapes, it is often through the lens of Peter Jackson's Middle-earth fantasy realm of dramatic peaks, misty forests, and hidden valleys. Beyond the well-trodden paths of Tongariro National Park's famous active volcanoes, made iconic by "The Lord of the Rings," lies a quieter and far more underrated pocket of the country that still offers all the allure of New Zealand's elusive natural beauty.
After time spent amid the hubbub of Queenstown and the slopes of its celebrated zero-carbon ski resort, a rewarding detour awaits. Just over a two-hour drive leads to the secluded paradise of Tapanui, tucked into the rolling hills of West Otago, in the southern region of the South Island. You can fly into Queenstown; otherwise, it's a 6.5-hour drive from Christchurch.
Its tiny rural community of less than 800 residents will welcome guests with open arms to bask in the natural beauty of its surroundings. The forest where the town is located sits between the Blue Mountains and the Pomahaka River on the South Island, which helps further reward adventurers exploring the area with fun activities and stunning views. Notably is one distinct sight is Tapanui Crater, which looks like it must've formed by a meteor. But it's also called Landslip Hill, and was likely formed by an earthly landslide.
Tapanui's Trails, Trout, and Tranquility
Tapanui is surrounded by gorgeous natural vistas, and a day spent exploring the Blue Mountains is well rewarded. The trail from Whisky Gully to Black Gully offers outstanding views across West Otago's lush landscape stretching into the distance. At Whisky Gully, a secluded waterfall provides a refreshing pause, where clear water from its natural spring can be drunk, inviting hikers to truly connect with the surrounding wilderness.
For those seeking a gentler way to experience the outdoors, the Pomahaka River offers a peaceful alternative. Along its clean, clear waters, anglers can often be found casting for large brown trout and sea salmon, drawn here by the river's well-earned reputation as a top fishing spot. The riverbanks provide the perfect setting for a picnic, and for those lucky enough to land a catch, fresh fish cooked over a barbecue, or back at one's accommodation, might bring an extra level of satisfaction to the experience.
Affordable golf and tasty local treats
Given its geography, it is easy to imagine that Tapanui's 18-hole golf course enjoys spectacular views; beyond its fairways, the Blue Mountains provide a striking backdrop. The recently refurbished clubhouse offers a welcoming spot to unwind after a round, and playing fees are refreshingly modest at just NZD $10 (around USD $6). The course is home to a small but enthusiastic golfing community of around 85 members, who regularly gather for local tournaments, where visitors are warmly encouraged to join in the fun. Golfers who travel around the world to play on different courses will know there is nothing quite like teeing off at a golf club with a view, and it's a great way to spend a few days in New Zealand.
It might seem surprising that a small town like Tapanui offers several options for eating out, but the local community delivers. Every day except Monday, Benger Nui Café serves delicious coffee and baked goods, best enjoyed in its garden setting, with the doors open until 3 p.m. The cafe also offers a variety of lunch choices, with its toasted sandwiches earning particular praise. For dinner, a rewarding option lies about half an hour down the road in Croydon, where the Blazing Copper Restaurant provides a classier fine dining experience. The rosemary-cured lamb rack with lamb cigar is among the standout dishes on the menu and well-earned after a long day's hike.