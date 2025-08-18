New Zealand's Underrated Island Town Has Crater-Like Hills, Scenic Rivers, And A Fun Golf Tradition

When people think of New Zealand's landscapes, it is often through the lens of Peter Jackson's Middle-earth fantasy realm of dramatic peaks, misty forests, and hidden valleys. Beyond the well-trodden paths of Tongariro National Park's famous active volcanoes, made iconic by "The Lord of the Rings," lies a quieter and far more underrated pocket of the country that still offers all the allure of New Zealand's elusive natural beauty.

After time spent amid the hubbub of Queenstown and the slopes of its celebrated zero-carbon ski resort, a rewarding detour awaits. Just over a two-hour drive leads to the secluded paradise of Tapanui, tucked into the rolling hills of West Otago, in the southern region of the South Island. You can fly into Queenstown; otherwise, it's a 6.5-hour drive from Christchurch.

Its tiny rural community of less than 800 residents will welcome guests with open arms to bask in the natural beauty of its surroundings. The forest where the town is located sits between the Blue Mountains and the Pomahaka River on the South Island, which helps further reward adventurers exploring the area with fun activities and stunning views. Notably is one distinct sight is Tapanui Crater, which looks like it must've formed by a meteor. But it's also called Landslip Hill, and was likely formed by an earthly landslide.