One Popular California Beach Has More Cleanliness Complaints Than Any Other In The World

With its famous Boardwalk, charming canals, and mythical Abbot Kinney Boulevard, the iconic neighborhood of Venice, California is the capital of West Coast cool. A palm tree-lined community nestled along the Pacific Ocean, Venice is teeming with eclectic homes, eccentric residents, essential eateries, and unique, bougie boutiques that make it worthy of placing on this list of the most incredible California spots locals say you need to visit in your lifetime. The neighborhood also has some of LA's most coveted real estate, being the third most expensive place to live in the city. So it makes sense to expect this wealthy, celebrity-filled enclave with one of the world's most filmed beaches to also boast some of LA's most pristine, resort-worthy coastline.

Unfortunately, nothing could be further from the dirty truth. According to a recent study of 200 beaches by software firm Cloudsearch, Venice Beach has racked up more cleanliness complaints than any other beach in the world. The Cloudsearch study compiled its data by mining Tripadvisor reviews of the world's beaches for words like "dirty," "overcrowded," and "noise." They then whittled these mentions down into a "complaint score" based on how frequently they appeared for each beach.

Heavily-touristy Waikiki Beach came out on top, scoring 100/100 for complaints ranging from cleanliness to overcrowding. Venice Beach came in a close second on overall complaints, ranking 89.7/100. However, it actually took the number one spot atop the world's Top 10 Dirtiest Beaches, with over 60% of complaints citing its lack of cleanliness. "Litter everywhere," exclaimed one Tripadvisor reviewer who employed three exclamation points in a review entitled "Lovely but littering is out of control."