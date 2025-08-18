Hidden In New Hampshire's White Mountains Is A Once-Thriving But Now Abandoned Town With Idyllic Hikes

The cooler months bring out explorers, and New Hampshire's White Mountains, one of the most relaxing and romantic mountain ranges in New England, provides the perfect setting for adventure, beautiful vistas, and historic explorations. Nestled among the large trees and overgrown hiking paths are ruins of an abandoned town, almost lost to time. But the town of Thornton Gore endures, even more than a century after its last residents abandoned this small farming community.

Along the path that was once Tripoli Road, sit stone foundations and remnants of the tools that used to serve the economy here. Covering less than 3,000 acres, Thornton Gore was a tight-knit community that reached its peak in the 1850s. A school, post office, and 22 farms were its cornerstones, and some of those are the foundations that still exist today.

By the start of the 20th century, Thornton Gore was deserted. New industries had drawn young men and families to larger cities, and most of the land was sold and logged for timber. Today, what remains rests within the White Mountain National Forest, quietly rusting or awaiting discovery by those looking for a day-long adventure. Roadways make the area accessible by car, to a point. But hiking is the only way to see the ruins for yourself.