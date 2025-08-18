Missouri's Hidden Gem An Hour And A Half From Kansas City Boasts Unique Downtown Festivities And Artsy Charm

Missouri simply doesn't get enough recognition as a prime vacation destination. Other than a handful of big cities and expansive countryside, the Show-Me state just isn't on very many people's wish lists. However, that only makes Missouri's hidden gems all the more special. After all, it is home to America's best small town to retire in, a Midwestern suburb that has cozy streets and small-town charm. Another overlooked city is Sedalia, situated in Pettis County and only about 90 minutes away from Kansas City. Despite its small size, Sedalia is big on downtown festivities and artsy energy, making it a surprisingly cultural hotspot.

If you're traveling from abroad, you're best bet is to arrive via Kansas City International Airport, which is just under two hours away by car, although Sedalia does have its own regional airport as well. While Sedalia's summers can be pretty hot and humid, it's still the best time of the year to visit for its many outdoorsy activities; most of the fall, winter, and spring months are quite chilly. There are plenty of places to stay in town amongst the action, including Best Western State Fair Inn, Hotel Bothwell Sedalia Central District, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge Truman Inn, and Motel 6 Sedalia. Foodies can rest assured when visiting Sedalia as the city is home to several terrific eateries, such as The Ivory Grille, Kehde's Barbeque, Ni Kuni Sushi & Steakhouse, and El Espalon.

Sedalia is in a pretty remote part of Missouri, which is great news for outdoor enthusiasts. There's no shortage of hiking and fishing to enjoy in the surrounding areas, such as Clover Dell Park. On a hot day, you can take the kids to the Splash Pad at Hubbard Park. Or invite some friends to a picnic at Centennial Park.