Missouri's Hidden Gem An Hour And A Half From Kansas City Boasts Unique Downtown Festivities And Artsy Charm
Missouri simply doesn't get enough recognition as a prime vacation destination. Other than a handful of big cities and expansive countryside, the Show-Me state just isn't on very many people's wish lists. However, that only makes Missouri's hidden gems all the more special. After all, it is home to America's best small town to retire in, a Midwestern suburb that has cozy streets and small-town charm. Another overlooked city is Sedalia, situated in Pettis County and only about 90 minutes away from Kansas City. Despite its small size, Sedalia is big on downtown festivities and artsy energy, making it a surprisingly cultural hotspot.
If you're traveling from abroad, you're best bet is to arrive via Kansas City International Airport, which is just under two hours away by car, although Sedalia does have its own regional airport as well. While Sedalia's summers can be pretty hot and humid, it's still the best time of the year to visit for its many outdoorsy activities; most of the fall, winter, and spring months are quite chilly. There are plenty of places to stay in town amongst the action, including Best Western State Fair Inn, Hotel Bothwell Sedalia Central District, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge Truman Inn, and Motel 6 Sedalia. Foodies can rest assured when visiting Sedalia as the city is home to several terrific eateries, such as The Ivory Grille, Kehde's Barbeque, Ni Kuni Sushi & Steakhouse, and El Espalon.
Sedalia is in a pretty remote part of Missouri, which is great news for outdoor enthusiasts. There's no shortage of hiking and fishing to enjoy in the surrounding areas, such as Clover Dell Park. On a hot day, you can take the kids to the Splash Pad at Hubbard Park. Or invite some friends to a picnic at Centennial Park.
Sedalia's downtown festivities
Don't let Sedalia's quaint, small-town appearance fool you — the residents of this city know how to party, which is demonstrated by the many celebrations they host throughout the year. No conversation about Sedalia's festivities should exclude the Missouri State Fair, which has been bringing folks from across the state since 1901. This massive agricultural event includes activities for the whole family, including live entertainment, competitions, motorsports, bull riding, livestock demonstrations, countless vendors, tons of food and drink, and so much more. Another The Missouri State Fair is Sedalia's main attraction, but the city also hosts several other community-oriented gatherings on a regular basis, such as the Annual Sedalia Chamber of Commerce Piccadilly Gala, which includes various festivities and a live auction, and the Annual Sedalia Lions Club St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl, which is exactly what you think it is, but with law enforcement looking the other way when it comes to the open container law.
Sedalia really comes alive during the holidays, such as their Annual Thanksgiving Lighting & Fireworks Extravaganza, when the town kicks off the Christmas season with the lighting of the Hotel Bothwell tree. The Yuletide joy continues with the Ride the Train to Sedalia with Santa, in which children can hang out with Kris Kringle himself on Amtrak's Missouri River Runner. There's also the Sedalia Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, when the whole community comes together to dazzle at the vibrant holiday floats making their way downtown. Music lovers shouldn't miss the Scott Joplin International Ragtime Festival, which highlights the iconic composer with a series of concerts, educational programs, and interactive experiences. If that's not enough citywide fun for you, then visit "The Las Vegas Of The Midwest," a Missouri town full of glitzy, kitschy entertainment (without the casinos).
Sedalia's artsy allure
Sedalia wears its imagination on its sleeve, which is evident by the numerous art institutions, galleries, and shops that populate the city. For a true fine arts experience, the Daum Museum of Contemporary Art is where you can see a large number of pieces from multiple mediums on display, with an emphasis on works from the mid-1900s to those by contemporary artists. The museum hosts numerous exhibitions throughout the year in its nine galleries, and you can also schedule a guided tour for an even more in-depth experience. For even more creative vibes in the Show-Me state, situated between St. Louis and Kansas City is an artsy college town called the "Athens of Missouri."
Another major pillar in Sedalia's creative community is the Liberty Center Association for the Arts, a nonprofit organization that hosts art workshops in its Cooney Studio, art shows in its galleries, and live entertainment in its theatre. The Art Room was founded by India McCullough in 2020 to not only provide art classes for aspiring artists in the area, but to create artistic group experiences for parties and work outings. And if you want to cultivate your own creative skills, stop by Artistic Isle to peruse its impressive selection of watercolors, sketchbooks, and accessories, or to sign up for one of its watercolor classes. Though born in Cass County, Texas, composer Scott Joplin spent much of his life in Sedalia, which is where he developed his reputation as one of the best ragtime songwriters of his time. And so, in addition to the annual festival held in his honor, the Missouri city is also home to the Scott Joplin House State Historic Site where you can learn more about his contributions to American music.