America's Best Small Town To Retire In Is A Midwestern Suburb With Cozy Streets And Small-Town Charm

There's a constant give and take when looking for a place to call home. Many folks want the comfort and convenience of a city, where being able to walk your errands and pop over to see your friends is priceless. But most people also like to rest their heads in a place far from the hustle and bustle of crowded, busy streets. Maplewood, Missouri, is an inner-ring suburb of St. Louis that's etching out a sweet spot in the middle, bringing small-village energy to an uptown area.

Maplewood is a small town with its own government system and 8,000 permanent residents, just 8 miles west of downtown St. Louis and less than half an hour's drive from St. Louis Lambert Airport. GoBankingRates recently named Maplewood the best American small town to retire in after looking at all towns in the country with between 1,000 and 10,000 residents. The personal finance company ranked Maplewood first because it had the lowest monthly cost of living, and it tied for the third-highest livability of all studied areas.

You don't have to be a golden-ager to consider a move to Maplewood, either. With an average resident age of just under 38 years, this town has proven capable of helping folks in all stages of their lives have their cake and eat it too. Retiring here means being able to walk to the grocery store and relax in a lovely home with a front yard. Its residents have figured out that Maplewood's combination of affordable rents, metro access, and iconic brewpubs is a great recipe for certain lifestyles, and word is starting to spread.