America's Best Small Town To Retire In Is A Midwestern Suburb With Cozy Streets And Small-Town Charm
There's a constant give and take when looking for a place to call home. Many folks want the comfort and convenience of a city, where being able to walk your errands and pop over to see your friends is priceless. But most people also like to rest their heads in a place far from the hustle and bustle of crowded, busy streets. Maplewood, Missouri, is an inner-ring suburb of St. Louis that's etching out a sweet spot in the middle, bringing small-village energy to an uptown area.
Maplewood is a small town with its own government system and 8,000 permanent residents, just 8 miles west of downtown St. Louis and less than half an hour's drive from St. Louis Lambert Airport. GoBankingRates recently named Maplewood the best American small town to retire in after looking at all towns in the country with between 1,000 and 10,000 residents. The personal finance company ranked Maplewood first because it had the lowest monthly cost of living, and it tied for the third-highest livability of all studied areas.
You don't have to be a golden-ager to consider a move to Maplewood, either. With an average resident age of just under 38 years, this town has proven capable of helping folks in all stages of their lives have their cake and eat it too. Retiring here means being able to walk to the grocery store and relax in a lovely home with a front yard. Its residents have figured out that Maplewood's combination of affordable rents, metro access, and iconic brewpubs is a great recipe for certain lifestyles, and word is starting to spread.
Maplewood is hot, hot, hot
Maplewood's cheap living and a strong community support system led the town to top the GoBankingRates rankings. The analysis looked at towns quantifiably, focusing on rent numbers, median incomes, cost of living, safety, and livability while giving extra weight to expenditure and rent costs. Maplewood's low monthly cost of living at $2,810 and its livability score, plus a combination of rankings of schools, commutes, jobs, and more, sealed the deal. Senior-friendly services run by Maplewood and surrounding St. Louis suburbs, like the free rides to the grocery store through the PARC Van Service, just make life here easier.
Renters and eager homebuyers alike will be delighted to hear that living in this town equals extra cash in your pocket. Compared to the national averages, Zillow data shows Maplewood's rent is nearly $800 less per month and the home prices are around $100,000 cheaper than the national average.
No matter what's going on in your bank account, living in Maplewood means you're protected by a city and state that take elder care seriously. Missouri is home to 10 Area Agencies on Aging that will serve home-cooked meals and help navigate health insurance. The state government also has an Aging Master Plan that makes it easier for retirees to live where they choose, access reliable transportation, and enjoy a "healthy life with maximum independence."
Live in a quiet town, enjoy the big city
It doesn't matter if you're looking for your first apartment, raising kids, or ready to retire; you'll love how the light catches the iconic red brick in Maplewood and the greater St. Louis area. There aren't many small towns in the USA with trams that take you directly to national parks, but living here puts you one quick ride away from one of the only U.S. National Parks that can be found entirely within a city. The Maplewood-Manchester and Sunnen MetroLink stops also take you to downtown St. Louis, Washington University, the airport, and one of the best-rated zoos in the Midwest. On sunny days, you can take your bike from Maplewood to the magnificent Forest Park and the St. Louis Art Museum.
When you live in Maplewood, there are a lot of places you can go and things you can do, and you don't have to venture far for a good time. Locals call their town "super walkable," with food and fun in easy reach, accessible via your own two feet. From many parts of the main thoroughfare, Manchester Road (once part of the storied road trip classic Route 66), you can stroll to a smattering of breweries, including St. Louis' original craft brewery, Schlafly. You've also got your pick of restaurants, including upscale Italian at Acero, American comfort food at the Blue Duck, and delicious ramen and poke bowls at Yummi Tummi.