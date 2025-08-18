A Secret, Caribbean-Blue Lake In The Southern California Desert Is A Year-Round Oasis To Swim And Camp
Southern California is rightfully famous for its year-round sunshine and breathtaking, secluded beaches like Point Dume State Beach. It's also hailed as the "citrus capital of the world," with the abundant lemon, orange, and other citrus groves around Santa Paula. But did you know that it's also home to a Caribbean-blue lake set in the middle of a scorching-hot desert? No, this isn't a green screen or a film set on a Hollywood studio lot. Lake Cahuilla is real, constructed in 1969 to store water imported from the Colorado River for the Coachella Valley. Importing water in this manner helps preserve the limited groundwater supply in the Mojave Desert.
The peaceful, scenic lake and the surrounding Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park are a perfect year-round camping and swimming destination in the Coachella Valley. The park spans 710 acres and is just 30 miles from Palm Springs, making its bright blue waters a refreshing add-on stop after a weekend desert getaway. And at under a three-hour drive from Los Angeles, it's an easy and appealing destination in its own right for outdoorsy types looking to escape the City of Angels.
Basking in the outdoors at Lake Cahuilla
In light of various construction projects taking place at parks in the area, be sure to check online to confirm that your campsite and recreational activity of choice are currently available at Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park. First things first: there are 91 campsites at the park, including individual sites, group sites, tent sites, and RV pull-through sites. The park also offers various amenities to ease your stay, such as electric and water hook-ups, barbecues, showers and restrooms, picnic areas, and more. With something for everyone, the park even has equestrian campsites with space to corral your horses.
Once you've set up your temporary home, take to one of the nearby recreational trails (with plenty of water), like the 6.6-mile La Quinta Cove to Lake Cahuilla trail, a moderate-level out-and-back route that you can hike or mountain bike. You'll have the opportunity to see the unique desert landscape, wildflowers, birds, and possibly other wildlife, too. Fishing is allowed in the lake, so don't forget to bring your license. While swimming in the lake reservoir itself is not permitted, don't worry. You can cool off with a dip in the park's huge swimming pool, which has lifeguards and showers and is open from April to October. Or simply kick back, fire up one of the campsite barbecues, and enjoy a laid-back meal in the California sunshine. So pack up your camping gear (and a jar of vanilla, the pantry staple that can help keep insects far away from your campsite) and make your way to this technicolor oasis with a view of the Santa Rosa Mountains.