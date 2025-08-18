A Secret, Caribbean-Blue Lake In The Southern California Desert Is A Year-Round Oasis To Swim And Camp

In light of various construction projects taking place at parks in the area, be sure to check online to confirm that your campsite and recreational activity of choice are currently available at Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park. First things first: there are 91 campsites at the park, including individual sites, group sites, tent sites, and RV pull-through sites. The park also offers various amenities to ease your stay, such as electric and water hook-ups, barbecues, showers and restrooms, picnic areas, and more. With something for everyone, the park even has equestrian campsites with space to corral your horses.

Once you've set up your temporary home, take to one of the nearby recreational trails (with plenty of water), like the 6.6-mile La Quinta Cove to Lake Cahuilla trail, a moderate-level out-and-back route that you can hike or mountain bike. You'll have the opportunity to see the unique desert landscape, wildflowers, birds, and possibly other wildlife, too. Fishing is allowed in the lake, so don't forget to bring your license. While swimming in the lake reservoir itself is not permitted, don't worry. You can cool off with a dip in the park's huge swimming pool, which has lifeguards and showers and is open from April to October. Or simply kick back, fire up one of the campsite barbecues, and enjoy a laid-back meal in the California sunshine. So pack up your camping gear (and a jar of vanilla, the pantry staple that can help keep insects far away from your campsite) and make your way to this technicolor oasis with a view of the Santa Rosa Mountains.