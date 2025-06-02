The 'Citrus Capital Of The World' Is Southern California's Best-Kept Secret With Fruit Groves And Orchards

Southern California may be known for Hollywood icons and sun-drenched beaches, but the region's agricultural history is equally illustrious. From strawberries to almonds to lemons, California truly embraces the moniker the "Breadbasket of the World." Nestled along the Santa Clara River, about an hour north of Los Angeles, Santa Paula has reigned as the "Citrus Capital of the World" for well over 100 years, gracing the landscape with orange, lemon, and other citrus orchards.

Santa Paula owes its citrus success to the area's Mediterranean climate, fertile soil, and the efforts of the Limoneira Company. In 1888, Lemoneira's co-founder, Nathan Blanchard, planted the first orange trees, which eventually grew to 50,000 citrus trees of all kinds. Nowadays, Limoneira runs six ranches in Santa Paula, ranging in size from 86 to 1,744 acres.

For a taste of the area's famed citrus and other farm-fresh products like avocados, visit the Santa Paula Certified Farmers Market every Saturday at Anna's Cider Taproom. Or, stop by Prancer's Farm to grab goodies at the farm stand — the summer berries are so juicy — or pick your own pumpkins, strawberries, and more, depending on the season. Prancer's Farm also offers a petting zoo, picnic areas, pony rides, and a Fall Festival on weekends from late September through late October featuring themed autumn events with food trucks, costume contests, and family-friendly movie nights. Alternatively, tour the citrus groves at and beyond Prancer's on a two-person, powered railbike with The Sunburst Railbikes. These fascinating contraptions use the old railway lines to give visitors an up-close view of Santa Paula's heritage orchards.