The 'Citrus Capital Of The World' Is Southern California's Best-Kept Secret With Fruit Groves And Orchards
Southern California may be known for Hollywood icons and sun-drenched beaches, but the region's agricultural history is equally illustrious. From strawberries to almonds to lemons, California truly embraces the moniker the "Breadbasket of the World." Nestled along the Santa Clara River, about an hour north of Los Angeles, Santa Paula has reigned as the "Citrus Capital of the World" for well over 100 years, gracing the landscape with orange, lemon, and other citrus orchards.
Santa Paula owes its citrus success to the area's Mediterranean climate, fertile soil, and the efforts of the Limoneira Company. In 1888, Lemoneira's co-founder, Nathan Blanchard, planted the first orange trees, which eventually grew to 50,000 citrus trees of all kinds. Nowadays, Limoneira runs six ranches in Santa Paula, ranging in size from 86 to 1,744 acres.
For a taste of the area's famed citrus and other farm-fresh products like avocados, visit the Santa Paula Certified Farmers Market every Saturday at Anna's Cider Taproom. Or, stop by Prancer's Farm to grab goodies at the farm stand — the summer berries are so juicy — or pick your own pumpkins, strawberries, and more, depending on the season. Prancer's Farm also offers a petting zoo, picnic areas, pony rides, and a Fall Festival on weekends from late September through late October featuring themed autumn events with food trucks, costume contests, and family-friendly movie nights. Alternatively, tour the citrus groves at and beyond Prancer's on a two-person, powered railbike with The Sunburst Railbikes. These fascinating contraptions use the old railway lines to give visitors an up-close view of Santa Paula's heritage orchards.
Discover Santa Paula's vibrant historic downtown
Just because downtown Santa Paula is historic doesn't mean it's sleepy. With flowers hanging from lampposts and red-brick buildings with stunning facades, the city center is utterly charming with just a hint of Old West cowboy culture. Watch dusty farm trucks pull through downtown while dining al fresco at El Capricho Mexican Restaurant or enjoying a local brew at Anna's Cider Tasting Room.
For a town home to only 30,673 people, Santa Paula has a lot of niche museums with Old West exhibits that rival any of the 'Cowboy Core' vacation destinations in the American West. Visit the expertly curated California Oil Museum to learn about Santa Paula's heavy-hitting oil industry or dive deeper into farming and ranching history at the Museum of Ventura County. Possibly the quirkiest museum in the area, the retro Aviation Museum at the tiny Santa Paula Airport celebrates the town's history of flight. When the airport was constructed in 1938 the town had more airplanes per capita than any other in the U.S. Come in the morning to enjoy a country breakfast at Flight 126 Cafe where you can watch the planes take off.
After your meal, you can't miss the mural on the corner of Main Street and Davis Street. It celebrates 60 years of citrus harvesting and pays tribute to field hands and fruit packers, including Japanese, Latinx, and women workers. Only a few blocks from the mural, the beautifully restored Glen Tavern Inn dates back to 1911 and has welcomed Hollywood stars, including Carole Lombard and Clark Gable. This reportedly haunted inn has even been featured on shows like Ghost Adventures.
Things to do near Santa Paula
Break a sweat on the 8-mile, out-and-back Santa Paula Canyon Trail, which is part of California's giant Los Padres National Forest and lies halfway between Santa Paula and Ojai on CA-150. The moderately challenging trail takes hikers along a rocky path leading to the Punch Bowls, a series of swimming holes and waterfalls that form natural water slides. After your hike, take a break from the citrus theme with a stop at Ojai's Frog Creek Farm, a pick-your-own lavender field only open during the lavender harvest — three or four weekends in June or July. Don't forget to grab a glass of the signature lavender lemonade and pick up lavender goods ranging from jams to soaps and lotions.
Turn your trip into a multi-day adventure with a stop in Ojai, about 30 minutes from Santa Paula. Nestled in the rugged Topatopa Mountains, Ojai welcomes visitors with impressive vistas, hiking trails, and accommodation options ranging from celebrity-approved retreats like the exclusive Ojai Valley Inn to glamping in Airstream trailers at Caravan Outpost. In addition, visitors also can't miss St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, a stunning example of Mission Revival-style architecture from 1918.
Although the vast stretches of orchards and farms give the illusion of being inland, Santa Paula is within 20 minutes of some of the best beaches in Southern California, including Ventura Beach. Here, you can stroll along the tree-lined promenade from Ventura Pier to Surfer's Point, one of Southern California's top surf spots.