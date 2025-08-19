What EPA Says About Radiation And Airport Security Scanners

If you've flown recently or have a trip planned, you're likely going to go through a full-body scanner at the airport. As your carry-on bags travel down the conveyor belt to be checked for dangerous and banned items, you walk into an open cabinet, raise your arms over your head, and get scanned to make sure you don't have anything you're not allowed to fly with, like weapons or hazardous materials.

While being scanned is a daily occurrence for millions of travelers, many people harbor concerns about radiation and airport security scanners. In fact, you may be wondering what the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has to say about whether or not they're dangerous to us, particularly if you're someone who flies often or does so with children.

The machines that are currently used in United States airports utilize something called millimeter waves, non-ionizing radio frequency waves that bounce off your body and back to the scanner. After it scans you, you're either cleared to move on, or you may get a pat-down if something is detected. On the EPA's website, they tell us, "Millimeter wave scanners emit far less energy than a cell phone." The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) concurs, sharing similar information on its website, saying, "The United States uses millimeter-wave technology in airport security scans. This form of technology uses low-energy non-ionizing radiation that releases thousands of times less energy than a cell phone."