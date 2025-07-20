An Unavoidable Bodily Function Can Get You Flagged For A Humiliating TSA Pat-Down At The Airport

Airports are busy nearly all the time, and the last thing you want to deal with during a hectic travel day is spending extra time getting through security. Travelers may want to brush up on tips to help their time with the TSA run more smoothly, like learning about the best way to get through airport security with strollers and car seats. Most people will be pleased to learn that TSA has finally eliminated the longstanding rule requiring most customers to remove their shoes in the security line. While this is sure to speed things up a bit, there's something else that can add time to your screening — something largely out of your control, especially if you're flying in the summer. It's been reported that sweating, particularly in more intimate areas, can interfere with scanning technology.

So why and how does this happen? As it turns out, the millimeter wave — the machine that requires you to place your hands above your head — uses radio waves to develop a 3D image that's inspected and approved by TSA agents. It flags dense areas, which is why it's crucial to empty your pockets. This is where sweat stains come into play.

"Added moisture from a person's body can alter the density of clothing, so it is possible perspiration may cause our Advanced Imaging Technology machines to alarm," a TSA spokesperson told CNN. "If this occurs, the passenger may need to undergo additional screening, such as a pat-down in the area of the body where the AIT alarmed, to ensure there is no threat." These alarms are often triggered by perspiration in the armpit and groin areas, leading to potentially embarrassing pat-downs that require one-on-one attention from a TSA agent.