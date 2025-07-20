An Unavoidable Bodily Function Can Get You Flagged For A Humiliating TSA Pat-Down At The Airport
Airports are busy nearly all the time, and the last thing you want to deal with during a hectic travel day is spending extra time getting through security. Travelers may want to brush up on tips to help their time with the TSA run more smoothly, like learning about the best way to get through airport security with strollers and car seats. Most people will be pleased to learn that TSA has finally eliminated the longstanding rule requiring most customers to remove their shoes in the security line. While this is sure to speed things up a bit, there's something else that can add time to your screening — something largely out of your control, especially if you're flying in the summer. It's been reported that sweating, particularly in more intimate areas, can interfere with scanning technology.
So why and how does this happen? As it turns out, the millimeter wave — the machine that requires you to place your hands above your head — uses radio waves to develop a 3D image that's inspected and approved by TSA agents. It flags dense areas, which is why it's crucial to empty your pockets. This is where sweat stains come into play.
"Added moisture from a person's body can alter the density of clothing, so it is possible perspiration may cause our Advanced Imaging Technology machines to alarm," a TSA spokesperson told CNN. "If this occurs, the passenger may need to undergo additional screening, such as a pat-down in the area of the body where the AIT alarmed, to ensure there is no threat." These alarms are often triggered by perspiration in the armpit and groin areas, leading to potentially embarrassing pat-downs that require one-on-one attention from a TSA agent.
Is there anything you can do to avoid a pat-down from TSA?
As a flight attendant who frequently passes through airport security both domestically and internationally, I can report that while pat-downs can be standard, it's also humiliating to be singled out. Flying is hard enough when it comes to bodily functions — there can be long lines for restrooms on the ground and in the air — and there are things your flight attendant knows about airplane bathrooms that you probably don't. That's not all –- there's even unexpected science behind why you pass more gas on a plane (and why you can't stop it).
Now everyone also has to worry about how much they're sweating? It doesn't seem fair when you've done nothing wrong. But once you're tapped for extra screening by the TSA, there's no choice but to comply. That being said, there may be a few ways to lessen the likelihood of inadvertently triggering the millimeter wave scanner.
As someone who's at the airport more days than not, I take a few steps to improve my comfort when it comes to body temperature and sweating. Deodorant may seem like the bare minimum, but most people only use it under their arms. Those prone to groin sweat may want to consider an all-body deodorant to stay dry enough to avoid setting off the scanner. Clothing also plays a major role in how cool you stay, so opt for natural fibers like cotton, or something designed to be moisture-wicking. Finally, stress equals sweat, and nothing is more stressful than not having enough time to make your flight, so time management might be the most important tool for keeping a low profile with TSA.