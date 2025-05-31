The TSA Policy That Leaves Many Transgender Passengers Flagged For Extra Screening

There are plenty of normal behaviors that may get you watched by the TSA, but for some travelers, their bodies alone are enough to get them flagged for extra screenings. Airport body scanners considering ordinary human bodies suspicious is an ongoing issue for many travelers. For instance, certain hairstyles, especially afros and braids which are traditionally worn by Black women, tend to trigger false alarms at TSA screenings. Unfortunately, the same is true for trans people's bodies. Many trans travelers have come to expect an invasive pat-down of their groin area every time they go through airport security.

In some cases, trans passengers have found that disclosing that they are transgender to the agent giving them a pat-down has made the situation go more smoothly — but that also requires them to out themselves in public, which is not only distressing but can also be dangerous. Other trans travelers choose to decline full body scans, but that also leads to a pat-down, which they can't refuse. If you are asked to undergo additional screening, you should know that you are entitled to ask that it be done by someone of the same sex as you, in private. If you are traveling with someone you trust, you can also request that they come with you as a witness. You can always ask to speak with a supervisor, and if you are mistreated, consider filing an official civil rights and liberties complaint through the TSA website.