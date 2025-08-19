New Mexico's Extraordinary National Monument Is A Showcase Of Unique Natural Beauty And Ancient Cliff Dwellings

Six centuries before the first European American settlers carved their way through the southwestern New Mexico Gila Wilderness in search of fertile homesteading land, Native peoples were busy constructing advanced cliff dwellings and leading complex lives there, characterized by ceremony, arts, commerce, and agriculture.

These were the Mogollon people, a Southern Ancestral Pueblo culture named for the nearby Mogollon Mountains, who inhabited the 42-room site that is now the Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument between A.D. 1260 and 1300. This clan of 8 to 10 families saw opportunity here: The Gila River at the base of the canyon provided water, game, and an abundance of fertile soil for farming, while the stone and wooden homes were ingeniously constructed facing south, to reap the temperature-regulating benefits of winter sun and summertime shade.

These families weren't even the first inhabitants here — soot was discovered on the cave ceilings that dates back a few thousand years. However, they were the ones who left us the greatest archaeological peek into the past. Thanks to the dry climate, their carved homes remain remarkably well-preserved, with ceremonial rooms, winding staircases, pottery fragments, and even corn cob remains inviting us into a fascinating and mysterious chapter of a developing humanity's days gone by. It's not clear why these families abandoned their homes in A.D. 1300, but it's speculated that dire conditions or a desire for new frontiers were possible reasons.