New Mexico's Stunning, Volcano-Forged State Park Has Otherworldly Monoliths And Scenic Trails
The large natural monoliths of Africa are quite a sight to see. But those who live stateside don't have to travel to the other side of the planet to gawk at otherworldly rock formations. Stony wonders can be found much closer to home in the beautiful Land of Enchantment, aka New Mexico. There, in the southwestern part of the state, lies a staggering, volcano-forged state park succinctly known as the City of Rocks.
Open year-round, the City of Rocks State Park is tucked away in the arid landscape of the Chihuahuan Desert. You'll find it lying between the towns of Deming and Silver City, an overlooked New Mexico town brimming with art and authentic food. As its name suggests, the layout of the recreation area mimics that of a town's grid plan. Lofty pinnacles stretching skyward by up to 40 feet line scenic lanes and trails, giving off suburban vibes — McMansions, chimneys, cul-de-sacs, and all. Despite the city street feel, you won't need a map to explore this rocky burg because it only spans one square mile.
But don't let the small size fool you. This veritable rock playground may be small, but its geological gems are pretty monumental. In fact, they're so distinct that similar formations can only be found in a handful of other parts of the world. The unusual towering structures are a byproduct of a volcanic eruption that occurred more than 30 million years ago. Over the eons, wind and water eroded the rocks into the monolithic masterpieces that exist today. There's a small entrance fee of either $5 or $10 to roam the park, depending on whether or not you're a New Mexico resident.
Stroll through the stony structures
Lace up your hiking boots because the City of Rocks State Park — not to be confused with the City of Rocks National Reserve, a world-renowned rock climbing destination in Idaho — has several miles of rock-lined trails you can ramble or bike along.
Admire the sculpted columns as you wander across the Hydra Trail, which loops through the desert for about 3.3 miles. Points of interest along the way include an observation point decked with a picnic shelter and tables. Bring some charcoal and fire up the grill as you take in the panoramic views of the surrounding rolling plains. As the trail loops back around to the main entrance, you can check out the botanical garden of desert flora, such as yucca and cow's tongue. And be sure to keep your eyes open for the fauna, too. The area is home to a variety of wildlife, including the pig-like javelinas, deer, antelope, jackrabbits, and a bevy of birds.
For a more arduous climb, make the trek up to the summit of Table Mountain. The trail spans just over 5 miles out and back. Or, traipse along the nearly 2-mile Cienega Trail, a looped path that features a boardwalk that'll take you across a natural spring. The surrounding mountains, including the Cookes Peak Mountain Range to the southeast and the Big Burro Mountains to the southwest, also make for some pretty spectacular sunset views, so don't forget your camera — and some water. Be mindful of the soaring summer temperatures and plan accordingly.