New Mexico's Stunning, Volcano-Forged State Park Has Otherworldly Monoliths And Scenic Trails

The large natural monoliths of Africa are quite a sight to see. But those who live stateside don't have to travel to the other side of the planet to gawk at otherworldly rock formations. Stony wonders can be found much closer to home in the beautiful Land of Enchantment, aka New Mexico. There, in the southwestern part of the state, lies a staggering, volcano-forged state park succinctly known as the City of Rocks.

Open year-round, the City of Rocks State Park is tucked away in the arid landscape of the Chihuahuan Desert. You'll find it lying between the towns of Deming and Silver City, an overlooked New Mexico town brimming with art and authentic food. As its name suggests, the layout of the recreation area mimics that of a town's grid plan. Lofty pinnacles stretching skyward by up to 40 feet line scenic lanes and trails, giving off suburban vibes — McMansions, chimneys, cul-de-sacs, and all. Despite the city street feel, you won't need a map to explore this rocky burg because it only spans one square mile.

But don't let the small size fool you. This veritable rock playground may be small, but its geological gems are pretty monumental. In fact, they're so distinct that similar formations can only be found in a handful of other parts of the world. The unusual towering structures are a byproduct of a volcanic eruption that occurred more than 30 million years ago. Over the eons, wind and water eroded the rocks into the monolithic masterpieces that exist today. There's a small entrance fee of either $5 or $10 to roam the park, depending on whether or not you're a New Mexico resident.