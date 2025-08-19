This Central Park Hotel Is One Of New York's Best And Most Eco-Conscious, Fusing Luxury With Low-Impact

In New York, dreams are often made of excess — whether in the overindulgent foods found in both high-end restaurants and street food stands, the champagne-clinking crowds of Wall Street, or the rowdy clubs that extend the night well into the morning. Perhaps this is why 1 Hotel Central Park feels like a (literal) breath of fresh air. Rather than indulgence, the hotel focuses on intentionality. Its green facade, made with over 36,000 hanging plants, provides a visual break from the gray blocks that make the Manhattan skyline. It's almost as if Central Park had escaped the confines of its physical limits and set up a tiny island in the midst of the concrete jungle. Inside, there is a sort of soft austerity that instantly takes you out of this maximalist city.

It's not that the property does away with comfort. On the contrary, its excellence has earned it a Michelin Key. But luxury here is defined by a sustainable mentality, where less is more and old is better than new. The lobby and other common spaces are defined by repurposed natural materials. The front doors are made with handwoven locust branches, and discarded wood provides warmth throughout the building. A neutral color palette serves to highlight the green accents of the indoor plants and decorations. Even the room's drinking glasses are made from old wine bottles given new life. Imitating nature, 1 Hotel Central Park's philosophy is one of circularity and transformation.