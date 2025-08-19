This Central Park Hotel Is One Of New York's Best And Most Eco-Conscious, Fusing Luxury With Low-Impact
In New York, dreams are often made of excess — whether in the overindulgent foods found in both high-end restaurants and street food stands, the champagne-clinking crowds of Wall Street, or the rowdy clubs that extend the night well into the morning. Perhaps this is why 1 Hotel Central Park feels like a (literal) breath of fresh air. Rather than indulgence, the hotel focuses on intentionality. Its green facade, made with over 36,000 hanging plants, provides a visual break from the gray blocks that make the Manhattan skyline. It's almost as if Central Park had escaped the confines of its physical limits and set up a tiny island in the midst of the concrete jungle. Inside, there is a sort of soft austerity that instantly takes you out of this maximalist city.
It's not that the property does away with comfort. On the contrary, its excellence has earned it a Michelin Key. But luxury here is defined by a sustainable mentality, where less is more and old is better than new. The lobby and other common spaces are defined by repurposed natural materials. The front doors are made with handwoven locust branches, and discarded wood provides warmth throughout the building. A neutral color palette serves to highlight the green accents of the indoor plants and decorations. Even the room's drinking glasses are made from old wine bottles given new life. Imitating nature, 1 Hotel Central Park's philosophy is one of circularity and transformation.
Sustainable luxury in the heart of the city
The 1 Hotel brand focuses on elevated eco-consciousness, providing an exclusive, lower-impact experience. Like Populus Denver, the nation's first carbon-positive hotel, 1 Hotel Central Park takes important steps to reducing its footprint. Besides its biophilic design, the property's use of repurposed materials has kept beautiful and useful items — including a piece of old boardwalk from Coney Island – out of the landfill. Every faucet in each room is equipped with a filter that makes tap water safe to drink, eliminating the need for single-use bottles. Mattresses are made locally with sustainably sourced materials. Efficient energy and water systems reduce both consumption and needless waste. The hotel also has initiatives that are fairly basic but necessary, like recycling. These efforts have earned it LEED Silver Certification.
To put money where its mouth is, 1 Hotel is intentional about the food that it serves. Jams — the in-house restaurant helmed by James Beard Award winner Chef Jonathan Waxman — is locally sourced, seasonal, and farm-to-fork. In a bid to curb unnecessary food waste, the lobby has a "farmstand" where imperfect but perfectly edible produce is offered free to guests.
New York City, the green way
Although cars are never necessary for exploring New York City, 1 Hotel Central Park makes it even easier to see the city without contributing to transportation emissions. The property is near landmarks such as Carnegie Hall and the Museum of Modern Art, so you can explore many of the Big Apple's main landmarks — and even visit spots from your favorite movies – on foot. Complimentary bikes allow you to venture farther or take scenic rides around places like Central Park and the Hudson River Greenway. Those with mobility issues or a resistance to walking while on vacation can book free rides on an electric Audi to sites within a 2-mile radius. If you're interested in using this perk, plan to reserve it very early as it's in very high demand.
Travel always has a social and environmental impact, but choosing the right accommodations can help mitigate some of it. 1 Hotel Central Park is a great choice for travelers with deep pockets who prioritize sustainability. The brand stands out from other acclaimed eco-friendly hotels for its astounding commitment to using reclaimed materials. In bringing an abundance of greenery to Manhattan, it also sets itself apart from its concrete-heavy competitors. Hopefully, more New York hotels will follow its example.