America's First Carbon Positive Hotel Offers Elevated Dining In A Vibrant Downtown Out West

If you're someone who likes to look for an eco-friendly, sustainable hotel when you travel, you have an excellent option in Denver's Populus. The hotel was designed and purpose-built with sustainability as the focus. The project's developer, Urban Villages, touts the remarkable building as 'the first carbon-positive hotel in the country.'

Populus opened in Downtown Denver – about 25 minutes from one of the nation's largest airports, Denver International – on October 15, 2024. The 13-story building stands out with its rather unique exterior. It was inspired by aspen trees, or Populus Tremuloides, which are an iconic piece of Colorado's forest system. The rounded windows echo the eye-shaped black scars left on aspens after they shed their branches. The windows don't just give a distinctive look to the building. They're also designed to help reduce energy usage.

The windows are just one part of the eco-friendly design, contributing to the hotel's lofty climate goals. "Populus goes beyond net zero to help the planet regenerate and thrive," the developer explained. When possible, Urban Villages used reclaimed, upcycled, and low-carbon materials during construction, while the building's electricity is 100% renewable. Superbloom, a Colorado landscape architecture firm, helped create the hotel's green roof to provide food and shelter for bees, birds, bats, and other local fauna. Even the benches outside are green and made from reclaimed honey locust trees.