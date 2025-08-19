A Tropical Island Country About To Disappear From Climate Change Is The World's First 'Digital Nation'

Tuvalu, one of the world's least-visited countries, is a small island nation located in the South Pacific. While it may look like one of these typical Polynesian islands designed for any traveler's bucket list, unfortunately, it faces a much grimmer reality: Much of its landmass is expected to be underwater by 2050 due to rising sea levels caused by climate change. Because of this, members of Tuvalu's government are attempting to preserve as much of their homeland as they can online by building a digital replica of the country.

The project, called Digital Nation, aims to eventually digitally preserve every street, beach, and house in Tuvalu. Citizens have also been asked to share important memories, documents, and cultural artifacts so that they can be conserved. The initiative plans to digitize citizens' passports and intends to eventually allow marriages, deaths, and elections to be documented virtually.

The project was unveiled by Simon Kofe, the head of Tuvalu's Ministry of Justice, Communication, and Foreign Affairs, at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference. There, Kofe shared a video of himself on Te Afualiku, the first of Tuvalu's islands expected to be swallowed by the sea. Though he initially appears to be on a real beach, the frame soon pulls back to reveal that his image has been superimposed on a digitally manufactured landscape. "We cannot outrun the rising tides," said Kofe at the same conference the following year, "but we will do what we can to protect our statehood, our spirit, our values" (via YouTube).