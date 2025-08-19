This New Mexico City Is A Gateway To Adventure With Rock Climbing, Desert Mountain Hikes, And Camping

New Mexico is recognized as America's most cultural state and it's no wonder that "The Land of Enchantment" beckoned over 40 million tourists in 2023, resulting in a record-breaking spending of almost $9 billion. Located in Southwestern New Mexico's Luna County, near the border with Mexico, Deming is a small village well-known among outdoorsy globetrotters for its challenging rock climbing, scenic desert mountain hikes, and adventurous camping sites. The easiest way to Deming is to fly to the El Paso International Airport (ELP) in Texas, and from there it's less than a two-hour drive to the town.

Sun-drenched landscapes and wild vegetation frame an intrepid road or hiking experience where excitement feels ceaseless. Deming lies along Interstate 10 — a stop along a remarkable east-west Interstate Highway that spans from Florida to California — and was the setting for a movie in which Indiana Jones battled Soviet agents in "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull." If your life needs a bit of a shake-up, take a chance on Deming and set off for a place that offers a bustle of activities. So pack your essentials and head to New Mexico's Luna County where Camel Mountain awaits you at an elevation of over 4,600 feet. If you're a first-timer, you should know that Windmill Canyon and Florida Peak are considered challenging due to even, unmarked areas, so climbing experience is key.

Little Florida mountain range is a thrilling climbing adventure inside the Rockhound State Park. Opened in 1965, it was the first park in the United States to allow mineral and stone collecting. A treasure-hunt-like experience that, every March, entices people from around the world to attend the three-day RockHound RoundUp event, where you can join fossil enthusiasts, jewelry-designers, and crystal traders in guided tours to choose your rocks or admire some finds at the seller's market.