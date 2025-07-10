America's 'Most Cultural State' Is A Paradise Out West Full Of Art, Landmarks, And Unique Architecture

According to the study, New Mexico leads the nation with 2,751 different attractions, divided among landmarks, museums, art galleries, and cultural sites. From the immersive and innovative Meow Wolf to the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum, dedicated to the legendary modernist painter, no trip to New Mexico is complete without some artistic sightseeing. The New Mexico Museum of Art in Santa Fe, the oldest art museum in the state, is another must, for its extensive collection of European and American art, largely focused on Southwestern artists. The Museum of International Folk Art is also a gem, renowned for housing one of the world's largest collections of folk art.

Whether you're an art, history, or architecture buff, New Mexico has it all. To see an unbelievable 1,000-year-old World Heritage Site, pay a visit to Taos. Here, you can see the red-clay pueblo, which is likely one of the world's oldest continuously inhabited communities. For more modern, but also fascinating architecture, the open-air Santa Fe Opera is one of a kind. For a cozy stay that's the perfect jumping off point for exploring New Mexico's cultural offerings, The Parador in Santa Fe is an excellent option. Located in a historic farmhouse, The Parador serves as both a hotel and a nonprofit for artists, and has a 4.6-star rating on Google.