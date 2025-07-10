America's 'Most Cultural State' Is A Paradise Out West Full Of Art, Landmarks, And Unique Architecture
With Native American artistic customs tracing back thousands of years to its magical landscapes that continue to inspire traditional and contemporary artists to this day, it's no secret that New Mexico is culture-filled. Home to 22 different Native American tribes and with Spanish influences also helping to shape the state's culture of today, New Mexico's identity is unparalleled. From its innovative Native American cuisine to its distinct architecture, New Mexico is a Western cultural paradise.
Thousands of artists and artisans continue to call this Southwestern state home, so travelers looking for an art-filled destination will unsurprisingly find no shortage of museums, cultural centers, galleries, and charming small towns full of art throughout the state. In fact, 44% of the state's landmarks are cultural attractions, making New Mexico "the most cultural state," according to a study by Florida Rentals (via Athens CEO), which analyzed each state's number of landmarks, museums, and art galleries as a percentage of total attractions.
Cultural sightseeing across New Mexico
According to the study, New Mexico leads the nation with 2,751 different attractions, divided among landmarks, museums, art galleries, and cultural sites. From the immersive and innovative Meow Wolf to the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum, dedicated to the legendary modernist painter, no trip to New Mexico is complete without some artistic sightseeing. The New Mexico Museum of Art in Santa Fe, the oldest art museum in the state, is another must, for its extensive collection of European and American art, largely focused on Southwestern artists. The Museum of International Folk Art is also a gem, renowned for housing one of the world's largest collections of folk art.
Whether you're an art, history, or architecture buff, New Mexico has it all. To see an unbelievable 1,000-year-old World Heritage Site, pay a visit to Taos. Here, you can see the red-clay pueblo, which is likely one of the world's oldest continuously inhabited communities. For more modern, but also fascinating architecture, the open-air Santa Fe Opera is one of a kind. For a cozy stay that's the perfect jumping off point for exploring New Mexico's cultural offerings, The Parador in Santa Fe is an excellent option. Located in a historic farmhouse, The Parador serves as both a hotel and a nonprofit for artists, and has a 4.6-star rating on Google.