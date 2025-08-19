Louisiana's Historic Riverboat Stop Is A Charming Town On The Edge Of A Stunning State Park
Deep in the Louisiana Delta, located right alongside the Mississippi River, is a rural town rich in history, with a scenic state park, a charming community, and stylish shops. Situated about 130 miles from Baton Rouge and nearly 40 miles from Tallulah is St. Joseph. Louisiana is filled with historic places like the UNESCO world heritage site of Poverty Point, and St. Joseph is another option that should be on any history lover's list. Founded in 1843, the town is a historic riverboat stop because of its proximity right along the Mississippi River. During the Civil War, Louisiana was part of the Trans-Mississippi Department (a Confederate military district) that included all of the army's territory west of the Mississippi River. St. Joseph was a transportation hub point where Louisiana members of Confederacy heavily guarded the riverbank. This caused hardship for the Union army, who wanted to disrupt it from being a location at which goods and people could cross the river.
St. Joseph is situated at the edge of a scenic state park called Lake Bruin State Park. Once a fish hatchery, the park is only 53 acres in size, but the lake itself is over 3,000 acres. It's great for picturesque views of the cypress trees that rest over the lake. There are a plethora of activities for visitors in the park. These include fishing (the park has three fishing piers), boating, swimming, birding, and even camping. Five campgrounds are located in or near the park, with the Lake Bruin State Park Campgrounds near the shore of the lake. The state park campgrounds have services that include water and electricity connections, as well as picnic tables and a bathhouse. A water playground is on the grounds, and is a perfect way to escape the heat during the spring and summer. It's fun for the whole family, with a splash pad and play equipment for the kids.
If you're wanting to fly into St. Joseph, your best bet is to take a flight to Monroe Regional Airport, about 90 miles away.
Charming shops in St. Joseph
St. Joseph is loaded with charm. With a population of just over 700 people as of 2023, St. Joseph is a town in its rebirth stage. Residents of the town once considered it to be a dying town, but now, local buildings are being bought up and renovated, and the town has seen a variety of shops open. Those include stores selling clothing, home decorations, antiques, and more. Louisiana is home to many places with charming streets including the south's "friendliest city" of Minden. What makes St. Joseph charming is a place like The Cottage Boutique & Gifts. Located on the main street of St. Joseph (Plank road), The Cottage Boutique & Gifts is a store selling all kinds of clothing accessories, with styles that would make you think you're shopping in Los Angeles or SoHo in New York. Another must-visit for travelers is B. Viz Design Global Headquarters, a shop specializing in antique and vintage textiles. It also sells pillows and other unique items sourced from around the world. Having grown up in St. Joseph, Rebecca Vizard founded the store in her hometown to keep the creative spark alive in the place she calls home.
Other delights include Boone & Co., a local general store selling sporting goods, grills, and camping supplies. And then there's Shop All Daye, a women's clothing store. For visitors seeking historic sites, the Tensas Parish Library and Plantation Museum is a still-standing 19th century building where visitors can learn about the early years of the town and get a glimpse into the artifacts and tools that were present in the 19th century. At the time of this writing, the museum is closed for building repairs.
Where to eat and where to stay in St. Joseph
Ranked No. 4 on Thrillist's 2018 ranking of states with the best food, the Pelican State is known for its Cajun and Creole dishes, and its Northshore marshlands is home to some of the world's best seafood. In St. Joseph, Maria's Mexican Restaurant is a must-visit. It is rated No. 1 for restaurants in St. Joseph on Tripadvisor and offers popular items like a grilled chicken "happy plate," and a variety of quesadillas, burritos, and tacos. The margaritas are a favorite that Yelp reviewers love. The Walking Pig is another great spot, especially if you're craving southern staples like brisket and catfish Po' boys. The restaurant cooks up dishes like angus burgers and pulled pork sandwiches, and on Thursday nights, they offer pizza, wings, and beer. For music fans, the Blues & BBQ Juke Joint has wings, Po' Boys, and BBQ options like in-house smoked ribs and smoked chicken. Visitors can also enjoy some down-home blues music, as the restaurant often books blues bands to perform there.
If you're seeking lodging in St. Joseph, outside of camping, then your best bet is to stay somewhere near the Lake Bruin State Park. These are mostly vacation rentals there, but you have a ton of options, like The Oxbow Lodge of Lake Bruin or Ava's Place on the Lake.