Louisiana's Historic Riverboat Stop Is A Charming Town On The Edge Of A Stunning State Park

Deep in the Louisiana Delta, located right alongside the Mississippi River, is a rural town rich in history, with a scenic state park, a charming community, and stylish shops. Situated about 130 miles from Baton Rouge and nearly 40 miles from Tallulah is St. Joseph. Louisiana is filled with historic places like the UNESCO world heritage site of Poverty Point, and St. Joseph is another option that should be on any history lover's list. Founded in 1843, the town is a historic riverboat stop because of its proximity right along the Mississippi River. During the Civil War, Louisiana was part of the Trans-Mississippi Department (a Confederate military district) that included all of the army's territory west of the Mississippi River. St. Joseph was a transportation hub point where Louisiana members of Confederacy heavily guarded the riverbank. This caused hardship for the Union army, who wanted to disrupt it from being a location at which goods and people could cross the river.

St. Joseph is situated at the edge of a scenic state park called Lake Bruin State Park. Once a fish hatchery, the park is only 53 acres in size, but the lake itself is over 3,000 acres. It's great for picturesque views of the cypress trees that rest over the lake. There are a plethora of activities for visitors in the park. These include fishing (the park has three fishing piers), boating, swimming, birding, and even camping. Five campgrounds are located in or near the park, with the Lake Bruin State Park Campgrounds near the shore of the lake. The state park campgrounds have services that include water and electricity connections, as well as picnic tables and a bathhouse. A water playground is on the grounds, and is a perfect way to escape the heat during the spring and summer. It's fun for the whole family, with a splash pad and play equipment for the kids.

If you're wanting to fly into St. Joseph, your best bet is to take a flight to Monroe Regional Airport, about 90 miles away.