This Fascinating UNESCO World Heritage Site Offers A Window Into Thousands Of Years Of Louisiana History

Although Louisiana is famous for its Mardi Gras celebrations and food destinations — like Gonzales, a city called the Jambalaya Capital of the World — the state's multi-layered cultural heritage dates back farther than the pirates, Spanish, and Acadians of more recent history. There were Native Americans here long before European settlers, and there's a place in what's now Northeastern Louisiana that is so ancient and extraordinary that it is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Of the world's 1,121 UNESCO World Heritage sites, which range from the Roman Colosseum to the Great Barrier Reef, only 24 are in the U.S. These include the enchanting 1,000-year-old Taos Pueblo in New Mexico, the Statue of Liberty, and various archaeological remains of ancient America, such as Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks by the Ohio River. Among these protected locations is the Poverty Point World Heritage Site, named after the plantation that occupied this area in the 19th century, 3,400 years after an advanced civilization built a series of earthen mounds.

While it's not near any other well-known tourist destinations in the state, there is much to discover at this UNESCO site. Poverty Point is around an hour from Monroe and its regional airport, over 2 hours from Alexandria, and about an hour and a half from the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN) in Jackson, Mississippi. Louisiana's bigger cities are further away: Poverty Point is about a 3-and-a-half-hour drive from Baton Rouge, and roughly a 4-hour trip from New Orleans.