The South's 'Friendliest City' Is An Overlooked City Of Charming Streets, Unique Antiques, And Scenic Lakes

When it comes to city slogans and titles, sometimes they're easy to define, such as the largest municipality in a state or America's northernmost city. However, how does one define "friendliest," and is Minden's moniker accurate or just a way to drum up tourism? Well, it's not an official title decreed by an objective third party, but many visitors believe it fits perfectly. Not only is the town itself quaint and charming, with red-bricked buildings lining the downtown streets, but the people are warm, welcoming, and accommodating. It's obvious that residents and business owners appreciate out-of-towners; there's even a mural illustrating Minden's commitment to friendliness.

Downtown Minden is the best place to start your journey through the town. At the southern end of Main Street, you'll find antique shops like Heavenly Treasures and Possibilities Antiques & Collectibles. Here is also where you can get some delicious Southern barbecue at Smokin' J's BBQ. As you head up the street, you'll encounter various shops, event venues, and restaurants, like Geaux Fresh Bistro & Bakery. This restaurant, featured on an HGTV renovation show, offers mouthwatering burgers, sandwiches, wraps, and pizzas.

But much of Minden's beauty lies outside the city. One of the best places to experience the natural wonder of northern Louisiana is at Caney Lakes Recreation Area, which is just north of town. There, you can find campsites, boat ramps, sandy beaches, and lots of trails to explore. The lakes are also perfect for fishing and kayaking, especially during the hot and humid summer months.