Arkansas' Once-Thriving Mining Destination Is Now An Abandoned Ghost Town With Eerie Homes And Hikes
Located ten miles from the untamed Buffalo River and 124 miles from Little Rock lurks a 1300-acre ghost town. Situated in the middle of nowhere, surrounded by hiking trails and spindly trees, lies the once-thriving town of Rush, Arkansas, which was named after the mining rush in the 1880s. People began flocking to the town, and by the 1890s, it was alive with workers, houses, businesses, and the mines themselves. There were a total of 15 active mines operating within the Rush mining district in the late 1800s and early 1900s, and up to 5,000 people lived in the region during its peak in 1914-1917.
While there are a number of local airports within easy driving distance of Rush, including Boone County Airport and Branson Airport, the largest is Memphis International (MEM), about 240 miles away. When you arrive in town, there's a car park to leave your vehicle in as you hike the short Morning Star Interpretive Loop, which takes you past some of the town's most important structures. You can also book a 9-mile river excursion, paddling from Buffalo Point to Rush Landing.
You can't stay within the town itself, as all the buildings are condemned, but there are several campsites and cabins nearby. Rush Campground is 1.4 miles away, and Buffalo Trail Cabins is 2.8 miles outside of Rush. For a bed & breakfast experience, Buffalo River Lodge is about 4.5 miles away.
Eerie buildings and exploration in Rush
Early in your trip, you'll likely pass a cemetery with graves that date back over 100 years, its weathered stones offering a creepy welcome to this abandoned town. Rush's popularity peaked in the early 20th century. After World War I, zinc ore's popularity dwindled, and the mines were shuttered. The last residents left in the 1960s, and Rush was officially declared a ghost town in 1972. The sounds of neighbors conversing and walking along the streets were replaced by the chirping of birds and the bustle of insects.
This district is protected under the National Register of Historic Places. The buildings are cordoned off with fencing to ensure that no one enters the condemned structures. Many of the buildings are in ruins, with bits of the wall or ceiling missing, so it's not safe to step inside; to do so would cause further damage to the buildings, so please keep your distance.
There are still many excellent photo opportunities outside the structures and around the town, however. If visiting Rush gives you a taste for Arkansas history, check out a Boxley, a charming town surrounded by hiking trails and historic ranches. Or, if you fancy visiting another spooky destination, consider heading several hours south to Gurdon, an underrated Arkansas city that's home to some eerie local folklore.
Trails and old mines at Rush, Arkansas
As you hike along the trails in Rush, you'll come across several information plaques, which provide context for the ruins. You'll learn about buildings like the Taylor-Medley store, which was a hub in the old town. You could do your shopping, buy your stamps, and even get married there. This store, a fixture of the town, was one of the last to close in 1956. There is also an old silver smelter, which was based on a Native American legend that the precious metal could be found in the land. Of course, the silver turned out to be zinc, which became one of the town's central sources of commerce. You may also come across other abandoned communities, such as Newtown and McIntosh, while exploring the area.
If you fancy a longer walk, check out the 3.4-mile Rush Mountain Mining Loop Trail. Listed as moderately difficult on AllTrails, it leads you up a hill to the old mines (which are cordoned off, so you can't go inside for your own safety) and past the derelict equipment. The end of this trail is fairly challenging, as the terrain is steep and unmaintained. Several hikers have described the trail as requiring some level of bushwacking, saying that at some spots you may need to scramble and be extra careful to make sure you don't slip. It's best to travel this trail with a partner, but if you do go solo, be sure to heed these hiking safety tips.