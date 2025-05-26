This Charming Arkansas Region Is Surrounded By Hiking Trails, A River For Floating, And Historic Ranches

Living up to its nickname as the Natural State, Arkansas' varied landscape of lush plains, sprawling valleys, and enchanting recreational areas like the Garvan Woodland Gardens make it an ideal southern destination for nature lovers. When it comes to geological beauty, it goes without saying that the Ozark Mountains cannot be missed. Spanning from northern Arkansas into neighboring Missouri and Oklahoma, the Ozarks are perfect for travelers seeking remote escapes without crowds, such as Arkansas' White Rock Mountain. The Ozarks are also home to charming destinations like Eureka Springs, a funky city bursting with creativity. Situated just at the edge of the Ozark National Forest is Boxley, a quaint community brimming with hiking trails, verdant vistas, and rich local history. The nearest travel hub is Boone County Regional Airport (HRO) in Harrison, Arkansas, located 31 miles northeast of Boxley along Highway 43.

The Boxley Valley Historic District is a culturally rich farming region in northwest Arkansas, spanning about 8,000 acres along the banks of the Buffalo National River. Sometimes referred to as Big Buffalo Valley, Boxley was once a hunting ground for the Osage Native American tribe before it was occupied by settlers in the mid-1800s for farming. Today, the landscape of Boxley Valley harkens back to its pastoral past, with numerous buildings dating back to the 1850s. Some of the farms in the area are run by descendants of original settlers, shepherding cattle and growing commercial crops. Because of its unspoiled natural splendor, the Boxley Valley has remained a serene and sought-after environment for outdoor recreation and adventure.