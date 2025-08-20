Delaware's 'Peach Center' Is A Historic Town With Rich Farm Heritage, Markets, And A Local Peach Festival
When it comes to states renowned for their peaches, Georgia is probably the first to come to mind. However, back in the 1890s, Delaware was actually the top peach grower in the country, and the state continues to produce delicious peaches to this day. As the main shipment hub in Delaware, the town of Wyoming has become known as the "Peach Center" of the state.
Located less than 4 miles from Delaware's charming capital city of Dover, you can easily take a day trip to Wyoming to dive deep into the state's agricultural history. The town is in the northern part of the state, only an hour south of Wilmington, home of Delaware's only national park. Non-locals will have to fly out to the Baltimore/Washington International Airport in Maryland and drive two hours across Kent Island to get to Wyoming.
But the journey is worth it, as Wyoming's history is just as quaint as its peach markets. The town was first established along the Pennsylvania Railroad in 1856. In 1865, Reverend John J. Pierce of Pennsylvania's Wyoming Valley arrived and became the community's pastor. While the town was originally named "Camden Station" or "West Camden," it was soon renamed to Wyoming in Reverend Pierce's honor. Wyoming eventually grew to become a major shipping location and became famous for its agriculture, something it is still known for today.
Embrace Wyoming's heritage at Fifer Orchards
Of all the establishments in Wyoming, Fifer Orchards is one of the most influential. Its founder, Charles Frederick Fifer, first moved to Wyoming in 1919 and bought a farm spanning 300 acres. Thanks to the region's climate and soil, he was able to plant a wide variety of fruit trees and vegetable plants, with peaches, of course, being his heavy-hitter. The farm and orchards have been in the family for four generations, and continue to play an important role in the community, hosting a Summer Festival and a Fall Festival where visitors can roam the peach orchards, enter the petting zoo, enjoy live music, and more.
Wyoming's signature store is enough to put Delaware's only free lavender farm to shame. At Fifer Orchards, you can stop by the Farm Store for local foods and baked treats. With a robust stock of seasonal fruits and vegetables, you can shop for raw ingredients or try their house-made honey, jam, pickles, salsas, and apple cider. Don't forget to grab a bit of Fifer's famous apple cider donuts, either.
Roadtrippers will love the Farm Kitchen, where you can enjoy a proper farm-to-table lunch. The first dish listed on their menu is the Cheeseburger Combo, which they affectionately call The Delaware Burger. All the meat and vegetables are locally sourced. Fifer's Farm Store and Kitchen is rated 4.4 stars on TripAdvisor and is the number one rated place to visit in Wyoming.
Try Wyoming's peaches at the annual Peach Festival
What really puts the town of Wyoming on the map is its yearly Peach Festival. The festival lasts from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is held on the first Saturday in August. Fifer Orchards has been hosting the event since 1982, and it is intended to celebrate Wyoming's agricultural legacy. Guests can enjoy an afternoon of peach picking, hay rides, craft vendors, festival food, peach dessert contests, art exhibitions, cultural performances, and live music.
There are also workshops where visitors can learn how to turn peaches into jam. You can purchase tickets online at the official festival website or even purchase tickets on-site. Don't forget to bring some extra cash, though, for the festival's signature peach-flavored ice cream and peach pies. Even when it's not festival season in Wyoming, there are still plenty of opportunities to pick up some farm-fresh produce around town. If it's the second or fourth Saturday in May or September, you will be able to visit the Wyoming Station Farmers Market. This market always has at least 30 different vendors in rotation, so each visit will be a new experience.
Alternatively, you can head back to Fifer's for their U-Pick experience. In summer, guests can pick peaches, sunflowers, and zinnias. Fall features apples and pumpkins, while spring offers strawberries and blueberries. During the U-Pick experience, visitors can pay for either a small bag for $5 or a large bag for $25. As long as you don't visit in the winter, Wyoming will always provide a fresh and fruity experience for all to enjoy.