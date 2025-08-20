Delaware's 'Peach Center' Is A Historic Town With Rich Farm Heritage, Markets, And A Local Peach Festival

When it comes to states renowned for their peaches, Georgia is probably the first to come to mind. However, back in the 1890s, Delaware was actually the top peach grower in the country, and the state continues to produce delicious peaches to this day. As the main shipment hub in Delaware, the town of Wyoming has become known as the "Peach Center" of the state.

Located less than 4 miles from Delaware's charming capital city of Dover, you can easily take a day trip to Wyoming to dive deep into the state's agricultural history. The town is in the northern part of the state, only an hour south of Wilmington, home of Delaware's only national park. Non-locals will have to fly out to the Baltimore/Washington International Airport in Maryland and drive two hours across Kent Island to get to Wyoming.

But the journey is worth it, as Wyoming's history is just as quaint as its peach markets. The town was first established along the Pennsylvania Railroad in 1856. In 1865, Reverend John J. Pierce of Pennsylvania's Wyoming Valley arrived and became the community's pastor. While the town was originally named "Camden Station" or "West Camden," it was soon renamed to Wyoming in Reverend Pierce's honor. Wyoming eventually grew to become a major shipping location and became famous for its agriculture, something it is still known for today.